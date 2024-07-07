The Big Picture Walton Goggins shares a sneak peek of the White Lotus Season 3 cast in Thailand.

Filming wrapped up in June 2024, with a 2025 release expected.

Season 3 features a new group of guests at a White Lotus property on a new continent.

Walton Goggins has just given the fans an early sneak peek of what they can expect from The White Lotus Season 3. The Fallout actor has taken to social media to share a series of pictures with fellow cast members including Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, and Carrie Coon! Filming for The White Lotus Season 3 began in February 2024 and took place across Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok in Thailand.

Goggins’s Instagram post features the cast and crew having a great time at the Four Seasons resort in Koh-Samui, Thailand, which will serve as The White Lotus Hotel in the upcoming season. Goggins captioned the post, “Ain’t no mountain high enough… ain’t no valley low enough,” which goes to show the friendly dynamic that exists among the cast members.

Thailand Guide recently reported that the filming for the upcoming season wrapped up by the end of June 2024. However, it’s likely that The White Lotus 3 will not hit HBO until 2025, especially since the show’s production had to be delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild strikes. However, what we do know is that the upcoming season will feature yet another group of eccentric guests at another White Lotus property — this time on a brand-new continent!

Goggins Believes Filming for ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Has Healed Him

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Goggins opened up about what it was like to be a part of one of HBO’s most successful shows in recent times. The actor opened up about how “meta” the entire filming process was. He revealed that the entire cast actually checked in as guests at the hotel they were filming in. In Goggins’ own words, “We spend all this time together, whether we like it or not, eating breakfast, lunch and dinner. We work where we stay.”

So, in a lot of ways, filming for The White Lotus mirrors the very plot of the show. According to Walton Goggins, the experience has healed him on a number of levels, and he is extremely grateful for everything that has led him to this moment. However, when it comes to the exact details of his role in the show, Goggins hasn’t spilled any beans just yet.

As reported by Deadline, The White Lotus Season 3 will feature “a patriarch, a female corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers including a country club wife, a misfit, and a yogi,” as some of the primary characters. At this point, though, fans can only make guesses as to which member of the confirmed cast is playing what character.

The White Lotus Season 3 is expected to premiere in 2025. However, an exact release date has not been announced yet. Previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Max. You can check out Goggins' social media post above.

