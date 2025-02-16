The White Lotus is about to embark on the series’ third season with new faces, drama, and intrigue. The first season, set in Hawaii, followed several individuals, couples, and families during their stay at a luxurious resort. Despite all the accommodations, the guests of the White Lotus found themselves at odds with each other and the staff throughout their stay. The second season, set in Italy, focused on the perspective of multiple people staying at the prestigious White Lotus Hotel. The dark comedy anthology series emphasizes the vast differences between the “haves” and “have-nots,” creating a platform for dramatic hilarity when the two mix together. Despite being an anthology, only one character was in both the first and second seasons, only to meet their demise at the end of the second. However, a familiar face from the first season will make an appearance in the latest season, further tying the storylines together. Who knows where the next season of The White Lotus will find us...

The third season is set in Thailand, at another location of the White Lotus luxury resort chain. With lavish beaches and scenic views, the new season is sure to enthrall fans with another sardonic and satirical drama that leaves you begging for more. Premiering on Sunday, February 16, with new episodes weekly, read on to find out who will make up the cast of the third season!

Leslie Bibb

Kate

Kate is one of a group of three long-time friends who have decided to go on a girls’ trip to Thailand to reunite and rejuvenate with two of her closest friends. Played by Leslie Bibb, Kate is called out by her friend in the trailer as “fake,” implying she desperately wants to portray herself as something she isn’t. Bibb has starred in several major films, like Law Abiding Citizen, Iron Man and Iron Man 2, and Miss Nobody.

Carrie Coon

Laurie

Most recently starring in the drama film, His Three Daughters and the television series, The Gilded Age, Carrie Coon plays Laurie, the straight-talking friend out of the trio of women on their week-long “girls’ trip” to Thailand. She points out the flaws in the friends she made when they were all in the 10th grade. She refers to Kate as “fake,” and Jaclyn as “vain and selfish,” but not before they call her out as being “always disappointed.” Carrie Coon also starred in films like Gone Girl, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Michelle Monaghan

Jaclyn Lemon

Jaclyn seems to be the most adventurous of the trio of women on their trip to Thailand. Labelled as “vain and selfish,” by Laurie, she seems to be the one to insight drama and conflict within the group. As she says in the trailer, “What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand,” implying she can be more of a loose cannon within the friend group. Jaclyn is played by Michelle Monoghan, who recently appeared in MaXXXine, Pixels, and Gone Baby Gone. She also starred in the 2007 rom-com, The Heartbreak Kid as Miranda.

Walton Goggins

Rick Hatchett

Walton Goggins has been making a splash lately with his recent starring role as The Ghoul/Cooper Howard in the Amazon Prime original, Fallout, as well as voicing Cecil Stedman in Invincible. He’s also appeared in Quentin Tarantino films like Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight, and starred as Boyd Crowder in the FX series, Justified. In the latest season of The White Lotus, Goggins plays Rick Hatchett, a wealthy man with a much younger girlfriend joining him for a week-long vacation at the Thailand location of the luxury resort chain.

Aimee Lou Wood

Chelsea

Chelsea is the younger girlfriend of Rick Hatchett, who simultaneously entertains and drains him with her free-spirited ideologies and bohemian lifestyle. She views him and their relationship with optimism, while he regards her with a mixture of lust, convenient companionship, and guilt, because of the glaring differences in their ages and mindsets. Aimee Lou Wood starred in the series Sex Education as Aimee Gibbs and also (ironically) the comedy series, Daddy Issues.

Jason Isaacs

Timothy Ratliff

Jason Isaacs is profoundly known to be a smug British… jerk. From playing Colonel William Tavington in The Patriot to playing Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film franchise, Isaacs could make his disdainful sneer a trademark. However, in the third season of The White Lotus, he plays an American with a southern accent. Taking his wife and three children on a week-long vacation at the Thailand location, he faces financial and legal struggles while trying to maintain face.

Parker Posey

Victoria Ratliff

Victoria Ratliff is the wife of Timothy. She is equally snobbish and elitist. She also refuses to accept a lifestyle that involves anything less than what she believes she deserves. Although her marriage might be on the rocks, she is happy that their three children can accompany them on this trip, even if it might be the last one they have together as a family. Victoria is portrayed by Parker Posey, who recently appeared in the new series Mr. and Mrs. Smith, as well as the A24 film, Beau Is Afraid as Elaine, and the HBO docu-drama miniseries, The Staircase.

Sarah Catherine Hook

Piper Ratliff

Piper Ratliff is the middle child of the Ratliff family, between older brother Saxon and younger brother, Lochlan. She is a college senior, studying religion, which makes Thailand a perfect location for her to delve into the religious practices of other cultures. Piper’s character is played by Sarah Catherine Hook, who is best known for her portrayal of Juliette Fairmont in First Kill and Caroline Merteuil in Cruel Intentions.

Sam Nivola

Lochlan Ratliff

Lochlan is a senior in high school and the youngest of the Ratliff children. Given his character’s age, we can expect the usual brooding and general melancholy, despite the beautiful location he’s in with his family. Lochlan is played by Sam Nivola, who has recently appeared in White Noise, Maestro, and Eileen.

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Saxon Ratliff

Saxon is the eldest child of the Ratliff family, portrayed by Patrick Schwarzenegger. After college, Saxon works for his father’s company and is thus caught adrift in whatever financial mishaps that his father has dragged him into. Along with Parker Posey, who plays his mother, Victoria, Schwarzenegger also starred in the HBO miniseries, The Staircase, and also appeared in Midnight Sun, The Terminal List, and as Golden Boy in Gen V, a spinoff series of the Amazon Prime original series, The Boys.

Natasha Rothwell

Belinda Lindsey

Belinda is the only character from the first season of The White Lotus to reappear in the third installment of the series. As the spa manager at the Maui White Lotus location, she treats herself to a vacation at the Thailand resort, hoping to learn more about the therapeutic massage practices they offer. Knowing what she has experienced from Season 1, she is not surprised when things start to go awry in Thailand. Belinda is played by Natasha Rothwell, who was a writer for Saturday Night Live and also starred in the HBO series, Insecure. Most recently, she appeared in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, as Rachel.

