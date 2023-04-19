When Mike White unleashed the dark comedic genius of The White Lotus onto the world back in 2021, the first season of the anthology series boasted more than one unforgettable personality. A large part of the show’s charm and quickly built fandom was thanks to the thoughtfully crafted characters who found their lives woven together — for better or for worse — at the titular resort. While the second season took audiences to the land of romance and pasta in Sicily, introducing an entirely new cast into the mix, audiences were thrilled that first-season favorite Jennifer Coolidge would be reprising her role as the painfully un-self-aware Tanya McQuoid. With Tanya meeting a heartbreaking demise at the end of the sophomore season, it seemed a sure thing that the next installment wouldn’t see the return of any other characters — but that’s not quite true. Variety has revealed that Season 1 star Natasha Rothwell will be making a comeback for the show’s third-season trip to Thailand.

As audiences will remember, Rothwell portrayed the Hawaiian resort’s spa manager, Belinda Lindsey, who had one of the most crushing character arcs of the entire first season. After being a source of healing and mindfulness for Coolidge’s Tanya, the wealthy and co-dependent guest promised Belinda that she would help her launch her very own practice. By the end of the season, viewers’ hearts were broken when Tanya didn’t deliver on her deal, with the good-hearted Belinda ending up empty-handed. While it hasn’t been confirmed as to who Rothwell will return to the series as, given that the third season’s plot is to focus on similar healing practices as what the spa manager specializes in, there’s a great chance that Belinda will be back in action.

Previously, White teased that the third season would be “a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.” Commenting on how the first season centered around “money” while the second’s theme was “sex,” the series creator said that he wanted to move things into the spiritual realm to add to the “rich tapestry” that the show has so far woven. When it comes to The White Lotus, two things are for sure — we can expect the bodies to pile up and to have our eyes dazzled by picturesque locations.

Image via HBO

Where Else Have You Seen Natasha Rothwell?

Prior to her role on The White Lotus, Rothwell starred in fellow HBO series Insecure where she was featured as Issa’s (Issa Rae) friend Kelli. A creative both on and off the screen, Rothwell also penned, directed, and produced the hit series and holds credits writing for Saturday Night Live. She’s also appeared in episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Bob’s Burgers, and Bojack Horseman — just to name a few and films including the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise and Wonder Woman 1984. Up next she’ll star in the Hulu comedy series, How to Die Alone, which she also created. Not just a favorite amongst the fandom, Rothwell’s role in The White Lotus nabbed her an Emmy nomination in 2022 for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series.

As of right now, no further information surrounding the third season of The White Lotus has been revealed. Check out a Collider interview with Rothwell and her Sonic 2 co-star Tika Sumpter below.