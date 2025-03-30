Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 7.For three seasons we've been tuning into The White Lotus and getting invested in the messy personal lives of the characters staying at the resort. The show has never been known for introducing moral characters. In fact, that’s kind of the whole schtick of it, as secrets are slowly revealed over a week-long stay. However, Season 3 of the hit show has actually given us a character that we can root for this season: Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood). Chelsea stands out among the rest of the morally ambiguous group of characters we’re following this season, and at this point, I’m just crossing my fingers that she makes it out alive. In a show like The White Lotus, everyone is in danger, and everyone is a suspect. But Chelsea has stood out from the very beginning, and if anything happens to her, I’m going to riot!

Chelsea Stands Out in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3