Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 5.Each season of The White Lotus has revolved around some general theme, with Season 1 focusing on class differences and Season 2 leaning more towards sex and relationships. Season 3 is slated to be its darkest installment yet, delving into the psyche of the tortured members of the elite and daring to go to the depths where taboo desires and habits lie waiting. We haven't really seen much of this darkness in the first four episodes, only hints and insinuations of what's to come. But nothing could have prepared us for Season 3, Episode 5, where suddenly everyone's bitter truths are strewn across the table for us to dissect. What's really powerful about this episode, however, is that it hypnotizes us alongside the characters, truly allowing Season 3 to stake claim to the title of "darkest season" and inviting the shadows to envelop everyone.

Season 3 Is 'The White Lotus's Darkest Installment Yet

Series creator Mike White had teased that Season 3 would be a much darker installment in The White Lotus, even musing that "the other seasons were a rehearsal for this one" during an interview with Time. The first half of the season has been steadily digging towards this underbelly that we had been promised. Just the locale itself lends to this criterion, with Thailand being known for a culture that is closely intertwined with spirituality: with "Buddhist themes that have life and death and ethical aspects." It is through wellness practices that we gain brief insights into the "psychic pain" of these characters so far, from Rick's (Walton Goggins) confrontational meditation sessions to Timothy's (Jason Isaacs) desperate decision to go offline with his family.

But all these insinuations, euphemisms, and subtext paint the picture of a regular White Lotus season, perhaps through a more pointed lens of Buddhism. But Episode 5 changes that. Suddenly, the season is taking bold steps into the shadowy places we tend to look away from, rummaging through uncanny desires and taboo urges to uncover spiritual truths about the self and relationships. It is far more overt than in previous seasons. All while drawing attention to the twisted undercurrents we felt in the first four episodes, bringing them to the surface in Episode 5, and forcing us to look them in the eye.

'The White Lotus' Season 3, Episode 5 Exposes Taboo Desires