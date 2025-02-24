Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 2.

As per The White Lotus tradition, the Season 3 premiere introduced us to the new players on the board of this wellness-focused retreat in Thailand while teasing an inevitable tragedy at the end of the guests' week-long stay. Families, couples, best friends, and staff members all gravitate to the most dramatic scenarios in this series, and Episode 2 is no exception, as the seeds of scandals sown in the premiere slowly take root. It opens up with the night from the day the boat landed at Thailand's tranquil dock, where we are thrown into a conversation between long-time besties Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan) and Kate (Leslie Bibb), whose lips are loosened by tiny sips of alcohol (but we know it's not the alcohol talking) while their third friend Laurie (Carrie Coon) has retired to bed.

'The White Lotus' Season 3 Episode 2 Reveals Cracks in the Trio's Friendship

Through Jaclyn and Kate "kind-hearted" and "concerned" discussion, we find out that Laurie has gone through a rough divorce, has a daughter who gets in trouble at school (New York kids are sucking each other off at 8 years old, after all) and hasn't gotten the promotion she was vying for. But, of course, they're not gossiping about her; they just worry, so much so that Jaclyn calls out Kate's slip of the tongue, where she says Laurie looks "tired" after saying she looks "good" — despite the possible alcoholism because she drank a whole bottle of champagne. Who knew talking shit about someone could be done so elegantly?

The next day, Kate has an awkward run-in with Victoria Ratcliff (Parker Posey) during breakfast, where the latter didn't recognize her after they spent a weekend together for a mutual friend's baby shower years ago. When Kate returns to her friends, it is one of the rare scenes that they do not throw around that many underhanded quips and instead direct their passive-aggressiveness at Victoria — until the question of whether Kate is memorable comes up. Their day continues in similar fashion, with backhanded comments about looking half their age or perfect relationships simmering underneath the over-friendly atmosphere.

By the end of the day, after Sritala (Patravadi Mejudhon) dedicates a musical number to them during dinner, Jaclyn goes to bed early, and it is her turn to be talked about. However, it looks like Laurie doesn't have time for trivial niceties and is happy to let her claws out. While Kate maintains faux surprise and concern, she eggs Laurie on to say more overt things. Laurie calls Jaclyn a narcissist, rubbed the wrong way after she found out their health instructor said their number was of someone half their age to both Laurie and Jaclyn. She also questions how Jaclyn gushed over her relationship, suggesting she was putting on a front. Interestingly, it seems Jaclyn overhears some of it, but instead of confronting them, dons a knowing smile and saunters away.

An Armed Robbery Wracks 'The White Lotus' Thailand Resort