Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 6.There has been weird tension between the Ratliff brothers since the start of The White Lotus Season 3. The immature, older Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) has teased his younger siblings with inappropriate comments, and that lingering stare from Lochlan (Sam Nivola) at Saxon's nude body was bound to return to make things weirder. And it did just that with a cross-faded kiss in Episode 5 between the brothers, egged on by Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon), but with a little too much enjoyment by Lochlan, with consequences that will haunt the brothers well beyond this vacation in Thailand — if they both survive.

While the Full Moon Party made everyone engage in reckless decisions, the outcome of the Ratliff brothers' night out was inevitable — and the controversial, taboo storyline is not too surprising, given what this show has done. By now, it's famous for using sex scenes between men to shock its audience, during the point of no return for Armond (Murray Bartlett) in Season 1 and behind the closed doors of the evil gays who are out to get Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) in Season 2. It's become a trend to shock you, and it's been successful each time.

The Nights of Debauchery in ‘The White Lotus’ Isn't New

Image via HBO

Lit with red lighting that simmers with passion, a small group on a yacht plays a kissing game, fueled by drugs and alcohol. Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) and Chloe make out, amusing Saxon until Chloe instigates the next pairing: Saxon with his brother Lochlan. They do a reluctant peck on the lips before Lochlan wants seconds, going for a longer, deeper kiss. It crosses family lines, but Season 2 almost went there first with a creepier tone. Tanya believes her life is turning around after Greg (Jon Gries) abandons her, and she is soon surrounded by a group of classy gay men, led by the suave Quentin (Tom Hollander); she doesn’t suspect they are “evil gays” in a conspiracy with Greg to murder her for her money.

Among the entourage is sexy hunk Jack (Leo Woodall), introduced by Quentin as his “naughty nephew." By the end of Episode 5, Tanya is staying at Quentin’s lavish old palazzo and stumbles onto something she wasn't supposed to see. The unsettling sequence is exquisitely done with slow zooms and an uneasy score as Tanya's curiosity about a late-night noise leads her to accidentally spy on Quentin having sex with Jack. The priceless expression of confused shock from Coolidge could have been enough to award her the second Emmy she won and was likely the same reaction many viewers probably had. Ultimately, Jack is revealed to not actually be related to Quentin but a “gay for pay” sex worker/accomplice involved in the murder plot. Thinking back on that night has her utter a line with a hilarious deadpan delivery: "He was — kinda fucking his uncle."

White Lotus creator Mike White deliberately wanted that scene to be disturbing yet also seductive. "I just think transgressive sex is sexier. I guess I’m old school," he said in an interview with Variety, "There’s this Gothic vibe of walking through a haunted hotel or haunted house and people are having sex behind closed doors.” He added one more comment to not shy away from his intentions, “There’s a pleasure to me as a guy who is gay-ish to make gay sex transgressive again." The late-night hookup is not just a clue to warn viewers of Quentin's true agenda, nor is it merely a dark "gotcha" joke on the audience who initially believe they were seeing something immoral; it's part of a provocative trend that Season 1 began with a memorable nude wide shot.

‘The White Lotus’ Wants To Keep Shocking You