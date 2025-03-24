[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for The White Lotus.]

Summary Season 3 of HBO's 'The White Lotus' explores complex family dynamics at an upscale resort in Thailand.

Patrick Schwarzenegger discusses his audition, figuring out who Saxon is, and collaborating with creator Mike White.

The actor portrays a character who struggles with who he is and faces unexpected shift in power that changes everything.

From writer/director Mike White, the eight-episode third season of the HBO series The White Lotus is set at an exclusive Thai resort, where rest, relaxation and pampering are plentiful. Among the guests are the Ratliff family, including eldest sibling Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), whose goal seems to be getting himself and his younger brother Lochlan (Sam Nivola) laid. Intensely focused on his goals and convinced that being rich and handsome will help achieve them, Saxon thinks he has it all figured out, until he doesn’t.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Schwarzenegger dug into Season 3, his character, and working with White. He talked about not knowing anything for the audition, the way White collaborates with his cast, how he could relate to having a father that casts a shadow, having Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey as his TV parents, the desire to keep viewers suspicious about all the characters, what he thought about the kiss between Saxon and Lochlan, and what he loves about working in ensembles and how they tend to involve very unusual family dynamics.

Patrick Schwarzenegger Was Impressed With How Mike White Likes To Push Boundaries With Each Season of 'The White Lotus'

"He doesn't want anything to be the same."