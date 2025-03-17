Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 5.

A missing gun looms over the newest episode of The White Lotus Season 3, as the closing scenes of the previous episode gave us a haunting close-up of the empty space where the weapon that would wreak havoc on the resort at the end of the week should be. The start of Episode 5 pivots from this macabre anticipation to the gruesome scene of Timothy (Jason Isaacs) lying on the floor of his villa in a pool of his own blood, leaking from the wound of a self-inflicted gunshot. Seconds later, Victoria (Parker Posey) comes running in, sinking onto her knees and wailing over the dead body of her husband, just as Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) also walks into the grisly scene and screams. Then Timothy snaps out of his daydream.

Belinda's Romance Heats Up in 'The White Lotus' Season 3 Episode 5

The disappearance of the gun is most obviously felt by Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong), the security guard who was supposed to be in careful possession of it. Checking the security cameras, he sees Timothy quickly creep in and out of the booth after Gaitok had vacated it briefly to speak with Mook (Lalisa Manobal). As such, he spends the night furtively staring at Timothy from a distance under the pretense of watching Mook's performance and even gently confronts him in the bathroom. When Timothy denies any knowledge of what Gaitok is talking about, the latter is forced to return to his station and nervously wait for another opportunity to retrieve the gun, all while smiling for his boss.

Belinda is also having issues with the same boss, Fabian (Christian Friedel). Her visual confrontation with Greg (Jon Gries) may have unnerved her, but when she finds out he has been asking about her, fear begins to take over. Learning that he may be a suspect in Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) death makes her also fear for her own life. As such, she tries to apprise her boss of these events and concerns, only to be coldly shut down -- the guests here don't need to be reminded of their "colorful pasts." Instead, she seeks comfort from Pornchai (Dom Hetrakul), who responds with compassion and warmth, strengthening the bond between them. They are briefly interrupted by a reptilian intruder, a lizard that may have been living with Belinda for a couple of days now, before they return to their tender romance that heats up into a steamy kiss.

'The White Lotus' Season 3 Episode 5 Features "Brotherly Love"