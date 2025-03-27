Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 6.The White Lotus Season 3 finally went there, shocking us all with the confirmation of an incestuous sex scene under the drug-fueled haze of scandalous red lights. It's just another one of Mike White's provocative ways to paint a filthy picture of the elite, right? To some extent, it probably is, but in this dark psychological installment of the series, we cannot take everything at face value. Incest is actually the perfect way for The White Lotus to manifest Lochlan's (Sam Nivola) psyche, giving us a glimpse of his deep-seated insecurities, identity crisis, and how his mind operates. The sex scene itself is not really sexual in nature, but rather a culmination of Lochlan's incessant need to find approval within his family, specifically his siblings, something that Nivola discusses during the HBO featurette after Season 3, Episode 6 of the show.

'The White Lotus' Season 3 Sets Up Lochlan's Need For Approval

Image via HBO

Nivola is joined by Patrick Schwarzenegger (who plays Saxon) and Sarah Catherine Hook (who plays Piper) in the featurette, where they talk about the siblings' dynamics throughout the show thus far. Piper and Saxon are generally at opposite ends of the spectrum. Piper is more spiritually driven, still trying to navigate her life and figure out what she wants, whereas Saxon has a clear direction, specifically toward materialistic gains like money and sex. Meanwhile, the youngest, Lochlan, is sandwiched in the middle of them, split between trying to gain the approval of his polar opposite siblings as he is slowly growing up and trying to figure out who he wants to be.

We see evidence of this throughout the season, as Lochlan tries to find a middle ground, spending half his time with each. He adopts a different role depending on their needs, where he becomes Piper's "safety blanket," especially around their parents, and turns into a diligent student to Saxon, taking in all his life lessons. However, when he finds out Piper will be leaving him for a year at the monastery, he gravitates more towards Saxon in The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 4. As such, the following two episodes see Lochlan wholly ingratiating himself into Saxon's philosophy, churning up the momentum in his confidence that would eventually lead to the incident on the yacht.

Lochlan and Saxon Switch Roles on the Yacht in 'The White Lotus' Season 3