Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 7.

As soon as The White Lotus Season 3's atmospheric theme song and title sequence close out in Episode 7, the screen is replaced with a brief, enigmatic view of fighters in a ring, adorned by garlands and on their knees, preparing for their fight. This image of confrontation reflects the highly anticipated showdowns in this episode, which have been hinted at since the Season 3 premiere. Rick (Walton Goggins) is in Bangkok, on the cusp of meeting the man who has haunted his subconscious ever since his mother's death; the gossiping trio are isolated to their own vicious drama; two Ratliff siblings are sampling the waters of spirituality before committing; and the rest of The White Lotus cast have received invitations to a dinner party hosted by the elusive Greg/Gary (Jon Gries) where many of their storylines converge.

Image via HBO

With Laurie (Carrie Coon) airing out her concerns about Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan) during the previous episode, the atmosphere between these three long-time friends is now thick with tension during their dinner. Laurie tries to lighten the mood by talking about attending the Muay Thai competition, while Jaclyn rolls her eyes and glares incessantly, leaving Kate (Leslie Bibb) to awkwardly and silently sit in the middle of the icy air. When the tightrope act finally snaps, their real thoughts and opinions about each other are turned loose — Laurie is a steaming mess, Jaclyn is selfish and vain, and Kate has a faux-perfect front.

After that heated dinner, Laurie decides to go to the Muay Thai tournament herself, meeting Valentin's (Arnas Fedaravicius) friends there too. Up until this point, glimpses of the fight had been littered throughout the episode, but The White Lotus now contextualizes this as we watch Laurie in the stands screaming her head off beside Valentin's companions. However, she is not the only main character present, as Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong) and Mook (Lalisa Manobel) are also on their first date. They originally were browsing and eating street food together, but after Gaitok's admission of being uncomfortable with violence and using a gun, Mook takes him to the fight. While she is trying to show him that Buddhist teachings can be adapted to the modern world, he notices Valentin's friends and recognizes them as masked men who committed armed robbery in Episode 3. A brief flashback confirms all three of their roles, with Valentin distracting Gaitok so the other two could drive in unimpeded, then the brief struggle where Gaitok hurt his head.

While Gaitok sits with this revelation and his lessons in violence, Laurie leaves the fight with Aleksei (Julian Kostov), clearly put off by Valentin after his involvement with Jaclyn. After they sleep together, Aleksei opens up to Laurie about overstaying his visa and not being able to return to Thailand if he leaves, so he needs $10,000 to bring his mother over here. Though she is uncertain and empathetic, she reluctantly agrees to wire him the money, but before anything is confirmed, the woman from the beach club who yelled at Aleksei interrupts them by banging on the door. Panicked, Laurie hides in the closet and looks for an escape, jumping out the window before the furious woman can catch her. But just before she leaves, she spies a collection of golden jewelry, including the snake necklace they stole from the hotel, and realizes he must've been trying to con her for money.

'The White Lotus' Season 3 Episode 7 Spends an Uncomfortable Night at the Monastery

Image via HBO

With all his memories firmly back in his head, Lochlan (Sam Nivola) uses double the effort to listen to the monk's speech about non-violent teachings in Buddhist culture. He is still at the monastery with Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), but when they are all wrapped up with their day, Lochlan confesses to Piper that he also wants to spend a year at the monastery.

While he hesitantly lays out the reasons for his decision, Piper has a strange, muted reaction to it. When Lochlan asks what's wrong, she quickly dismisses his concerns and leaves for her own room. There, she lies down on the thin mattress and looks around uncertainly at the leaking pipes and bare environment. Were Victoria's (Parker Posey) instincts right? While we are left to ponder Piper's reaction, Victoria is in her comfy villa bed, praying that Jesus will "save" her little girl from Buddhism.

'The White Lotus' Season 3 Episode 7 Invites Us to the Dinner Party From Hell