Ah, the moment Rick (Walton Goggins) finally confronts his father’s murderer only to face a wide-eyed, can-barely-defend-himself, sick old man. The White Lotus has been gearing up for this confrontation since the very first episode of Season 3, where Rick discreetly pours over Google searches of Jim Hollinger (Scott Glenn), the owner of the Thailand resort. It gradually built up anticipation, lacing darkness into his storyline through intrusive meditation sessions, venomous snakes, and a gut-wrenching confession. The pay-off is imminent in Season 3, Episode 7, as Rick finally has Jim alone in a room and, instead of the cathartic shooting that we anticipated, Rick simply pushes the guy over and runs away. It may be an extremely anti-climactic moment that is disappointing for some audiences, but it was actually perfect for Rick's arc and the show.

Rick Confronting His Father's Killer in 'The White Lotus' Season 3 Was Masterful