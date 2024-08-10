The Big Picture Patrick Schwarzenegger announces completion of principal photography for The White Lotus Season 3, set to premiere in 2025.

New cast members Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins, and Carrie Coon join the upcoming episodes of the hit HBO series.

The anthology continues its thrilling storyline as the new resort prepares to welcome guests in the next installment.

The third season of The White Lotus is one step closer to becoming a reality. Patrick Schwarzenegger, who will be one of the new faces to star in the upcoming episodes of the acclaimed HBO series, announced through his social media accounts that principal photography had concluded. The actor also shared new behind-the-scenes images straight from the set of The White Lotus. After filming began almost at the start of this year, the cast and crew of the HBO hit deserve to celebrate their latest accomplishment. The new resort is ready to welcome its guests in 2025.

The new episodes of The White Lotus will also star Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins and Carrie Coon, as the thrilling anthology goes to yet another prestigious resort. Aimee Lou Wood is known for her role as the friendly Aimee Gibbs in Sex Education, the Netflix comedy that took the world by storm with its unpredictable humor and honest approach to sexuality. Goggins was featured in Prime Video's latest success, the Fallout television adaptation. The actor has also voiced a major character in Invincible, the animated superhero series centered around a young man and his quest to save the Earth. The new cast is ready to join the twists and turns of The White Lotus, as the anthology created by Mike White quickly heads towards its third installment.

Due to how The White Lotus follows a group of people in different resorts around the world. The second season of the series featured Tom Hollander, Theo James and Aubrey Plaza. Jennifer Coolidge reprised her role as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, who was introduced in the first season of The White Lotus. It's hard to know what to expect from the show, considering how the characters' plots seem separate until a dangerous event brings them together.

When Will 'The White Lotus' Return to HBO?

With principal photography for the third season of The White Lotus coming to an end, fans are one step closer to watching the new mystery unfold on the screen. A release date for the new episodes of the show hasn't been confirmed by HBO, but the new episodes will be making their way to television at some point in 2025. The network is preparing to have a massive year, with a new season of The Last of Us and a new Game of Thrones spinoff also getting ready to premiere in 2025.

You can check out Patrick Schwarzenegger's post below. A release date for the third season of The White Lotus hasn't been confirmed by HBO. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Watch on Max