With just two episodes to go before we bid farewell to Season 3's set of guests at The White Lotus, tensions are rising as the show heads toward its climatic finale. From the previous episode, it's clear that Greg's (or Gary, as he now claims to go by) hiltop mansion will serve as the venue for the grand showdown that awaits us. But if you think you’ve already figured out who meets their end this season, you just might be wrong. According to series star Natasha Rothwell, who plays Belinda Lindsey, the show creator Mike White has a major twist in store, one that even she didn't see coming when she first read the script, and she considers herself to be quite good at sluething.

Belinda is one of the most at-risk characters this season, a fate she unwittingly brought on herself after recognizing Greg/Gary from his Season 1 vacation in Hawaii. Following her subsequent discovery of Greg's wanted status back in the US in relation to his hand in Tanya's death, Belinda's been constantly looking over her shoulders, afraid that Greg might try to kill her. However, as Rothwell's recent comments about the finale suggest, Season 3's body bag will likely carry a character that will surprise us all. “I fancy myself a pretty good sleuth,” Rothwell tells TVLine while teasing the two final episodes. “Law & Order was my bread and butter growing up (but) even though I was reading the scripts, and I think I know where it’s going. I had no idea. I think audiences are going to be so surprised.”

Shocking finale deaths are nothing new to The White Lotus. Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) season 2 death was one fans hoped wouldn't happen, until, well, it finally happened in the final moments when the shipping heiress drowned while trying to flee the death trap masterminded by Greg. With Jon Gries returning as Greg in Season 3, many believe the professional swindler is finally due for his comeuppance. Greg's death will offer much satisfaction to fans of the fan-favorite Tanya, who've wished vengeance upon Greg for her tragic demise.

The White Lotus Season 3 Finale Will Be "Action-Packed"