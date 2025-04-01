Since premiering on February 16 of this year, The White Lotus Season 3 has been getting all the recognition it deserves and don’t we just love to see it! Currently in its penultimate episode, the dark comedy’s latest chapter is getting closer to its end as the final episode airs next Sunday, April 6. With fans excitedly counting down, HBO Max has provided a glimpse of the chaos ahead via an all-new promo with the warning, “Don't eat the forbidden fruit.”

Avid fans of The White Lotus know that there’s literally a “forbidden fruit” at the titular resort in Thailand. Timothy Ratliff (Jason Issacs) is seen inquiring about it in the “Amor Fati” sneak peek below: “When we got here,” he says to one of the resort’s employees, “you said something about this fruit.” As he holds up the fruit, she replies, “Locals actually call it the suicide tree.” Of course the clip doesn’t show what Timothy does with the fruit but do you think he will actually eat it? We’ll have to find out when the show returns.

Elsewhere in the video, Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) begs her beau, Rick Hatchett (Walton Goggins), not to do “something stupid” but he assures her that he’s going to be okay, although not so convincingly. While fans can expect even more drama as the season wraps up, there may also be a death as another scene shows a dead body in a bag being moved on a gurney. Watch the thrilling promo for The White Lotus Season 3 finale below!

‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Finale Will Blow Viewers’ Minds

Ahead of the final episode of The White Lotus’ third season, series star Natasha Rothwell, who portrays Belinda Lindsey, teased a major twist ahead, which fans will definitely not see coming. Even Rothwell herself was astounded while reading the scripts; for someone who fancies herself a “a pretty good sleuth.” The actress, who reprises her role as the spa manager from the White Lotus in Hawaii, shared:

“I fancy myself a pretty good sleuth. Law & Order was my bread and butter growing up (but) even though I was reading the scripts, and I think I know where it’s going. I had no idea. I think audiences are going to be so surprised.”

Rothwell further described the final two episodes of The White Lotus Season 3 as "action-packed" while also praising creator Mike White’s storytelling. “Mike’s a weaver, right?,” she said. “So there are all these glorious threads that are dangling throughout, and they come together in a way that’s just so exciting. He’s singular. No one can do what he does.”

The White Lotus Season 3 returns next Sunday with its final episode. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates about the dark comedy.