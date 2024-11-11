This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

HBO and Max's smash-hit anthology series is back with The White Lotus Season 3, and we now have our first look at the Emmy-winning show's new setting. On the same night that the platforms's hit series The Penguin comes to an end, Max has shared a brief look at what's in store for the platform's remaining 2024 slate and what we can expect to see in 2025. This includes the debut footage of shows like Peacemaker Season 2 and teases of shows just around the corner like Dune: Prophecy.

The new sizzle reel also offers a first glimpse at the fourth season of The Righteous Gemstones, and fittingly enough, that's not the only Walton Goggins-led series that gets a shot at the spotlight. Goggins is also the first cast member we see in the new footage for The White Lotus Season 3. Along with the new setting of Thailand, Season 3 will also feature a brand-new cast, including Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey, Scott Glenn, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and more. Natasha Rothwell will also be a part of the season's cast, reprising her character from Season 1.

For those who haven't taken a vacation to HBO and Max's premiere television destination, The White Lotus has earned a whopping 15 Emmy awards. Created by Mike White, the series takes place at a new location from the prestigious and fancy fictional hotel chain that the show it named after, following a brand-new star-studded cast every season (though some characters do appear in multiple seasons. However, while most of the previous two seasons revolve around family squabbles and drama, they each also hide some unexpected murder mysteries.

Watch the new footage below.