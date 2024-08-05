The Big Picture Season 3 of The White Lotus introduces new characters at a new location in Thailand.

The season features a star-studded cast, including Jason Isaacs and Carrie Coon.

Natasha Rothwell will return a her fan-favorite role from Season 1.

It’s almost check-in time for Season 3 of HBO’s award-winning series, The White Lotus, and a new sizzle reel welcomes some fresh blood to the hotel’s Thailand location. You know that things are going to be crazier than ever with the words “what happens in Thailand stays in Thailand” playing over the show’s second-long peek in the speedy reel. We get a nice lineup shot of newcomers Jason Isaacs (the Harry Potter franchise), Parker Posey (Scream 3) and several others along with a snippet of Natasha Rothwell’s return of her Season 1 character, Belinda. With smiles on their faces, we know those will soon turn upside down as nothing good ever seems to come from the destination vacations at the titular resort chain.

Filming has long been underway for what will certainly mark a triumphant return for Mike White’s beloved anthology series. While Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid may have been killed-off in the second season (it can’t be a spoiler if you’ve had more than a year to watch it), the return of Rothwell’s Belinda is sure to be a crowd pleaser. For those who may need a refresher, Belinda was the manager of the spa at the resort’s Hawaiian location in the first season. She was largely screwed over by Tanya who promised her a business of her own before essentially ghosting Belinda by the end of the season. While we can’t be sure what’s in store for the wellness guru in Thailand, we certainly hope she gets a happy ending.

As we mentioned at the top, aside from Rothwell, Season 3 of The White Lotus will continue in its tradition of bringing in an absolutely stacked cast of familiar faces. Included in the call sheet alongside Isaacs and Posey are the likes of Carrie Coon (The Leftovers), Leslie Bibb (Palm Royale), Michelle Monaghan (The Family Plan), Dom Hetrakul (Bangkok Dangerous), Christian Friedel (The Zone of Interest), Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones), Patrick Schwarzenegger (Gen V), Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education), and many, many more.

What Will Season 3 of ‘The White Lotus’ Be About?

For the show’s third installment, audiences can expect plenty more wealthy people making dumb decisions and allowing their money to do the talking. This time around, the action will be happening in Thailand, staying true to the show’s MO of going to gorgeous destinations. All the way back in 2022, when Season 2 of The White Lotus was airing on our screens, White teased what he had in store for the next batch of guests saying,“I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.” With what we’ve heard so far, this seems to be exactly the direction that the upcoming installment will be going in.

You can check out Max’s sizzle reel above and get caught up on the first two seasons of The White Lotus streaming now on Max.

