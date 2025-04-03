Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 7.It all started out so innocently and wholesome, didn't it? Creator/writer/director Mike White has dipped into his bag of tricks and given the relationship between Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong) and Mook (Lalisa Manobal) more layers and nuance after Episode 7 of The White Lotus, and it may not be a good thing for the long-term health of their ever-evolving relationship. The two young hotel employees don't have nearly the same emotional scar tissue as the other characters and have been like two teenagers engaging in a will-they/won't-they game of puppy love throughout the show's third season. The more time they spend together, however, the less healthy their budding relationship seems to be. In fact, in the most recent episode, it is clear that Mook is trying to manipulate Gaitok and push him away from what makes him such an affable and likable guy.

Mook's Influence on Gaitok Has Changed Throughout Season 3 of 'The White Lotus'