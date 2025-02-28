Jennifer Coolidge stole the show in The White Lotus Season 1 as Tanya McQuoid. Her character was so popular that she returned for Season 2 as the show moved from Hawai'i to Italy. Tanya's story would end there as she met an untimely death. However, Tanya's new husband Greg (Jon Gries) was untrustworthy and, in Season 2, it was insinuated that he had been planning her murder so he could inherit her property. He seemed to have won but in Season 3, viewers were surprised that he'd moved to Thailand. Coolidge has moved on to other projects, but is she watching the season her character is not part of? "Yes, I am," she told Forbes while discussing her new comedy film, Riff Raff. "And I’m envious as hell." Coolidge was surprised Greg was back and she shared her thoughts on the season, saying:

"Mike White can tell a story better than anybody. I mean, in the first episode [of season three], I felt like - Oh, this is going to be really good! I just felt like everything he set up — it’s really eerie — you’re not quite sure what people are up to yet. My guess? Something’s going to go horribly wrong. I think it’s really going to go wrong. Mike White, he wants us to have it all, I think. I can’t wait. As you know, [actor] Jon Gries has shown up [again as Tanya’s former husband, Greg]. I hope he gets it! I hope they do something terrible to him."

What Has Jennifer Coolidge Been Up To?

The actress will next be seen in Riff Raff, a film about a dysfunctional family. Coolidge plays Ruth in the Dito Montiel-directed dark comedy. Other cast members include Ed Harris, Bill Murray, Pete Davidson, Gabrielle Union and Lewis Pullman. Riff Raff has its world premiere at TIFF in 2024 and was positively received. Reviewing the film for Collider, Shaina Weatherhead praised Coolidge's performance, saying:

"Coolidge is expectedly excellent, playing her boozy, brash character with all the crassness and hilarity that the role demands. Ruth seemingly says every rambling, inappropriate thought that enters her head, but also holds a deep, if slightly unhealthy, love for her son and ex-husband, making for some great moments and a wildly endearing character."

Coolidge has several other projects lined up, including the third installment of Legally Blonde. Riff Raff opens in theaters on February 28. Watch new episodes of The White Lotus Season 3 on HBO and Max on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.