Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 4.When The White Lotus premiered on HBO in 2021, it was billed as a limited series. But the show became such a massive hit that writer/director Mike White decided to continue with the storytelling, just switching to various White Lotus hotel locations in each new season. While most of the characters have been new in each version, there has been only one character that has appeared in all three seasons. Greg Hunt (Jon Gries) pops up in each iteration, but in Season 3 (which premiered February 16), Greg seems to have taken on a new name. So, why has Greg changed his name to Gary, and what is this mysterious man's story?

Who Is Greg on 'The White Lotus'?

In Season 1 of the hit show, Greg starts up a flirtatious relationship with ditsy billionaire Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge, in a career-defining role) at the White Lotus resort in Maui. Both seem to be lonely singletons who are looking for connection. Greg says that he's a government employee working for the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and that he travels a lot for work. He also reveals that he has a terminal illness, so he's in Maui trying to make the most of the time he has left. Tanya and Greg seem to hit it off, but there's always an air of mystery surrounding Greg, like maybe he isn't being 100% forthcoming with Tanya.

In Season 2, set at the White Lotus in Sicily, it's revealed that Tanya and Greg are now married. Greg is suspiciously no longer sick, and even though he's living the life of a wealthy person with Tanya by his side, he seems perpetually aggravated by her. After a few episodes, Greg announces that he has to leave on a business trip, abandoning Tanya in Italy. Tanya confides in her new friend, Quentin (Tom Hollander), about her troubles, but shockingly, it's unveiled later on that Quentin actually knew Greg in their youth! At one point, Quentin tells Tanya that he fell in love with a 'cowboy' when he was in the U.S., and a photograph in Quentin's house shows him with a young Greg, who just so happens to be in a cowboy hat.

At the end of the season, Tanya figures out that Quentin and his goons have been hired (most likely by her husband) to kill her. She takes matters into her own hands and successfully eliminates all of them in a wild shootout on Quentin's yacht in the season finale. However, when she tries to escape from the boat, she foolishly jumps, and hits her head on the way down. Tanya dies tragically, but it seems like Greg gets what he wanted — Tanya's vast fortune is now his.

Greg Goes By Gary Now in Season 3 of 'The White Lotus'