So far, The White Lotus has operated as an anthology series, with each season introducing us to a new slew of filthy rich characters and scandalous storylines to feast on. Season 2 may have pulled in two previous characters, Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) and Greg (Jon Gries), but for the most part, their arcs were only loosely connected to their Season 1 story. Going into Season 3, we expect a similar situation since the trailer revealed the return of Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), who is the head of the spa center in Hawaii from Season 1. But The White Lotus Season 3 premiere teased another returning character that made our jaws drop: Greg.

In the middle of the premiere, we follow Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) as she sits at the bar and meets a new friend, Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon). Chloe has been living in Thailand for a year with her old, bald boyfriend "Gary," and she then proceeds to point out who we know as Greg. It is the briefest, most inconsequential scene, but it manages to leave us speechless. His return in particular doesn't feel like just another Easter Egg; instead, it feels like a game-changer. With the events of the previous season finale, Greg's appearance means the rules of the show are slowly changing, and our burning questions may finally be answered.

Greg's Return Changes the Rules of 'The White Lotus'

Image via Warner Bros

In the jump between the first two seasons, Tanya and Greg were simply a tiny thread connecting the two resorts separated by an ocean. In comparison, Greg's appearance in The White Lotus Season 3 carries a lot more weight for two reasons. First, he is the only character thus far to have appeared in all three seasons, and if we know anything about this subtext and nuance-heavy show, that means something. Second, in light of the circumstances around Tanya's death, especially with Greg's alleged part in it, it'll be near-impossible for the series to not overtly address the previous season. As such, for the first time, there is a chance that The White Lotus doesn't maintain that degree of separation between its seasons, shifting slightly away from its original anthology structure.

Greg's return also calls into question how innocuous the couple's involvement in the second season was. Perhaps the HBO show was setting up this change in rules the entire time with a final destination in mind. Whether it is planned or not, this ongoing aspect of The White Lotus makes this and potential future seasons so much more exciting. It's the perfect blend of the insular petri dish of drama and scandals we love from its usual anthology format and the compelling mystery we can thread between seasons.

'The White Lotus' May Reveal the Mystery Around Tanya's Death