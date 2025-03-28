Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 6.Female friendships can be the best thing ever, but I guarantee you that every woman has experienced a fake friendship at least once in their life. Sometimes these types of friendships can consist of competitiveness, a lack of true support, and a whole lot of trash-talking. These friends might appear to have your back, but they actually wouldn't hesitate to stab you in it if it helped them get what they want. Luckily, most of us have left these kinds of toxic bonds behind in our middle school and high school days, but some people never seem to outgrow these types of antagonistic and immature connections. In the latest season of HBO's smash hit, The White Lotus, Mike White has completely nailed what it's like to be around fake friends, and I've been kind of triggered remembering my own past relationships that also had this level of ickiness.

'The White Lotus' Features Three Toxic Friends on Vacation

From the very first moment we meet Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), Kate (Leslie Bibb), and Laurie (Carrie Coon), on vacation in Thailand, we sense that their bond isn't genuine. They lack a true level of comfort with each other despite having been best friends since their youth. They're awkward around one another, and it's quickly apparent that these three women have very little in common (other than their shared past). Jaclyn is a popular television actress with a younger husband who seems overly focused on retaining her beauty and youth (and the attention that goes along with that).

Kate is the peacemaker in the group; she tends not to want to rock the boat in the friendship, but this also means that she never really reveals too much of her own personality. The only real insight we've gotten into Kate is that she's a wealthy conservative living in Texas (even though she'll neither confirm nor deny whether she voted for Trump). Laurie does seem to be the most honest of the trio, but she's also hiding some deep emotional sadness (which is revealed in the heartbreaking and all-too-relatable crying scene in Episode 1). During their time on vacation, the three friends try to have fun, but none of them are willing to dive deeper into their surface-level relationships.

The Cracks Have Already Started To Show in 'The White Lotus'