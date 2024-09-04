Collider's Maggie Lovitt recently sat down with Jason Isaacs for his new role in The Salt Path ahead of the film's world premiere at TIFF. Isaacs, known for his diverse roles across film and television, had just returned from an extensive shoot in Thailand, where the new season is set, as he's set to play a major role in the highly anticipated third season of HBO's hit series The White Lotus. For those unfamiliar with The White Lotus, the series is a dark comedy-drama and anthology series created by Mike White that first premiered in 2021.

Each season follows the guests and staff at a luxury resort, peeling back the layers of privilege, entitlement, and moral ambiguity as the characters’ stories intertwine with sharp satire and unexpected twists. The first two seasons, set in Hawaii and Italy respectively, garnered widespread acclaim for their biting social commentary and compelling ensemble casts. When asked about his time filming in Thailand, Isaacs didn’t hold back on describing the experience. "It was my first time filming in Thailand and being away for six and a half months somewhere doing a job without coming home at all, and being in it all that time. It was intense. It was a lot of things," Isaacs shared.

He acknowledged the initial allure of spending an extended period in such an exotic location but quickly pointed out the reality behind the glamour. He told Lovitt:

"Obviously, everybody will think, ‘My god, that lucky bastard got to be in Thailand for six months,’ but I tell you, after a while, when you wake up and you're not sunbathing, you're not on holiday anymore — I hadn't taken early retirement."

Isaacs Had High Praise for 'The White Lotus' Creator Mike White

Isaacs candidly described the experience as a "five-star, gilded Groundhog Day," explaining that while the days he was working were fantastic, the downtime became monotonous. "The days you weren't working, there are only so many times you can go down to the beach and snorkel or whatever," he said, highlighting the challenges of being away from home for such a long stretch, even in a paradise like Thailand.

However, despite the challenges, Isaacs was full of praise for the work itself, especially under the guidance of series creator Mike White. "The work was fabulous. Mike White is really something else. He is one of the most entertainingly twisted people I've ever met," Isaacs enthused. For those who haven't yet dived into The White Lotus, Isaacs offered a compelling reason to start, sharing his own binge-watching experience, although he did warn that personal hygiene may go out the window as a result. He said:

"I watched Seasons 1 and 2 in a day. I just started Season 1 and I went right the way through, and suddenly I looked up, and, the hygiene was an issue, but I watched all 13 hours."

The White Lotus Season 3 is shaping up to be a must-watch and, whether you're a long-time fan or new to the series, Isaacs' involvement is sure to add another layer of intrigue to this critically acclaimed show. Stay tuned to Collider for the rest of Lovitt's conversation with Isaacs and, in the meantime, you can stream The White Lotus Seasons 1 and 2 now on Max.

