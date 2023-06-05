As we continue to live through the Jennifer Coolidge renaissance, fans will surely miss her in the upcoming third season of The White Lotus. The series, which helped usher in a new era for the actor, saw her character, Tanya, die at the end of its second season, having thwarted a plot orchestrated by her husband to kill her, only to fall overboard and drown. While Tanya's story sadly came to a grizzly end, Coolidge is hoping that the show isn't finished with her husband just yet, sharing her hopes for season 3 of the hit HBO show.

As part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, Coolidge sat down in conversation with The Bear actor Jeremy Allan White. During the pair's discussion, Coolidge revealed that her "hope for Jon [Gries, who plays Tanya's husband Greg] is that he’s not finished” with the show. She went on to add that, “I hope there’s some comeuppance for evil Greg. I think he should, I don’t know, end up in a meat-grinding machine.” While one of the most touching aspects of the first season of The White Lotus was getting to see Tanya, a lonely woman with more money than she knew what to do with grieving the loss of her mother, find love with Greg, it became apparent early in season 2 that this relationship had soured. The season concluded with Greg hiring a group of gays to kill Tanya in a scene that launched a thousand memes, in an attempt to inherent her large fortune. After killing her captors, Tanya - in typical Tanya fashion - then died trying to get to safety.

Filming the scene left a mark on the actor, with her adding that she's "never getting on a boat again," continuing to say "I was creeped out, because we did shoot it in order, hanging out with the guys. It felt very real. I really did like killing them all." On how the dramatic climax came to be, Coolidge said "Mike [White, showrunner] was looking for a big Italian opera ending, and it was big and dramatic, so he wanted me to die for many reasons.” She added, “but I also think Tanya’s a lot. Maybe people would get sick of her on another season. Maybe people would be like, ‘Oh, my God. Get rid of Tanya!'”

Greg Could Return

While Coolidge may be done with The White Lotus, she's hoping season 3 will see Greg get his comeuppance, saying, "if Tanya could come back in any form, maybe she could come back as a seagull and poke Greg’s eyes out.” While The White Lotus changes location and most of its cast with each season (the upcoming season is confirmed to take place in Thailand), Tanya was the through line between seasons 1 and 2. With the character appearing in both, its possible that season 3 could continue Greg's story. Furthermore, another Tanya adjacent character is set to return to the show, as it has been reported that Natasha Rothwell's Belinda is set to appear in season 3.

