Not even the three-year wait for Season 3 has made it easier to move on from what Jennifer Coolidge brought to The White Lotus. The selfish, gears turning a little too slowly glam queen that is Tanya McQuoid became a career-defining performance for Coolidge. The fact that the character could take down the men out to kill her without looking where she was shooting, mind you, and then die by her own hand culminated in a role that was tragically funny. Tanya may be dead, but she hasn’t been forgotten by the audience or the show, although her sketchy husband Greg (Jon Gries) certainly wants that to be the case.

Justice might catch up to him, or at least karma will find him surely, which could give Season 4 a clean slate, allowing the series to go on with no legacy characters making an appearance. That would let The White Lotus bring the show back to its anthology premise. Yet, for now, Season 3 is hardly an anthology as, halfway through this new season, the ghost of Tanya McQuoid hangs over the Thailand resort in more ways than one despite her having died in Season 2. The void left by Coolidge still hasn’t been filled, but is that a good thing?

Tanya’s Story Isn’t Over Yet in ‘The White Lotus’

Image via HBO

Audiences fell in love with Tanya in Season 1, which showed her spreading her mother's ashes and finding love with Greg. Then, Tanya carried over to Season 2, which showed her and Greg unhappily married until she was murdered in the finale. Given that she is dead, Tanya doesn't appear in Season 3, but her storyline is going on without her. One of the major story threads that may lead to the shootout in the Season 3 premiere is the aftermath of Tanya's murder attempt-then-accidental death. The White Lotus looks to be pitting Greg and Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) against one another, making it especially interesting that they are the only two returning characters from past seasons. But their only common ground is Tanya. In Season 3, Belinda, who met Tanya in Season 1, learned about her murder and recognized Greg as her husband, potentially putting her in danger.

With that arc in place, The White Lotus wants to pay off the audience's love for Tanya by punishing her ex-husband for his part in her murder attempt. While the show finishes this story arc, there hasn't been a new character to fill the space left by Jennifer Coolidge, who turned sobbing into physical comedy. To steer clear of imitation, The White Lotus shouldn't try to recreate the role; instead, it should follow through on the opportunity it gave Coolidge by letting a new comedy veteran join creator Mike White's satire. It seems like one of Season 3's cast members is getting that chance too.

Parker Posey Is Great Casting in 'The White Lotus' Season 3

Image via HBO

A pro of dry and/or awkward humor, Posey fits right in with the discomfort that befalls the guests of a White Lotus resort. She might be the closest to delivering the kind of energy that Tanya did. There is even a nice connection between Posey and Coolidge, who both co-starred in several comedies together, like For Your Consideration, but the women they play on The White Lotus couldn't be more different, and that is a good thing. Posey's Victoria is not like the deeply lonely Tanya. As the pill-popping mother of the Ratliff family, Victoria treats her immature eldest son, Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), like an angel, saving her criticism to direct at her daughter, Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook). Victoria isn't a recreation of Tanya but a drastically different character with a unique role in the story.

The southern accent that oozes out of her, her languid demeanor, and her confidence in confusing Thailand for Taiwan all make Victoria an easy fan favorite. She is exactly the trademark character that The White Lotus is known for, where you laugh at their ridiculous behavior. But with Victoria tied to her family and the Ratliff father and brothers getting more to do, viewers haven't had time to get to know her better and, in doing so, let the actress really sink her teeth into this matriarch. Still, Parker Posey can liven up the material she is given, making her reaction shots all the more dramatic as she watches an older man cozy up with a younger woman on Greg's yacht. Posey brings plenty of humor to The White Lotus Season 3, but she isn't the only contender doing the work to carve out her own place in the ensemble, not when the show is at its best by exploring toxic relationships that a season can introduce.

Finding New Actors Is a Major Hook for ‘The White Lotus’