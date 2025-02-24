By its very definition, a cameo is a short appearance on a movie or TV show that you might miss if you are not paying attention. For the new episode of The White Lotus, however, keeping your eyes peeled wouldn't help much if you decided to look for a special guest. This week, Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once) guest starred in the hit series, but you wouldn't see him if you tried. Per Entertainment Weekly, the actor's participation was through a phone call that his character has with Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaacs).

As we saw in the first episode, despite being isolated in a resort in Thailand, Tim can't stay away from his phone because he keeps getting phone calls from work. What he isn't telling his family is that he is being cornered to account for some shady deals. In Episode 2, titled "Special Treatments," Tim talks to his friend Kenny (Huy Quan) in order to find out why The Wall Street Journal has been calling him. Kenny tells him that he's being investigated by the FBI – as the season-long sneak peek hinted, Tim's case is going to get even more complicated as the episodes progress.

The White Lotus creator Mike White has played with off-screen cameos in the series before. In Season 2, he invited his long-time collaborator and Oscar winner Laura Dern (Big Little Lies) for a similar participation. Dern was also on the phone, but a lot less calm than Huy Quan. She played Michael Imperioli's (The Sopranos) wife, who is never seen onscreen. Maybe that will be the case with Ke Huy Quan, but since we still have a slate of episodes to come out, who knows? We might end up seeing more of him as the scandal starts to make Tim more desperate.

