In each of its three seasons, The White Lotus has never shied away from portraying complicated people. Even though some of the characters are a tad over the top (such as Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid or Parker Posey's Victoria Ratliff), these fictional people actually do feel like they could exist in real life. Because of Mike White's ability to write characters that feel realistic, that means they're also rich in complexity. And just like in real life, there are some characters that we're rooting for...and others that we wouldn't mind getting their comeuppance. In Season 3, it's been hard to feel a huge amount of sympathy for the trio of friends vacationing in Thailand — Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), Kate (Leslie Bibb), and Laurie (Carrie Coon). But there is one of the three that will hopefully get a well-deserved happy ending.

The Three 'White Lotus' Friends Aren't All That Likable

Image via MAX

From the moment we meet these three besties, it's apparent that they aren't the nicest ladies in the world. As the season has progressed, it has become more evident that it might even be a stretch to call these women friends. This is on account of all of the gossiping they do behind each other's backs and the passive-aggressive comments they make to their faces. Jaclyn thrives on creating drama with her three friends, mostly because she's stuck trying to recreate their youthful days. In last week's episode, she even cheats on her husband with Valentin (Arnas Fedaravicius), who Laurie was clearly vibing with after making several comments about how Laurie should have a fling with him. Kate avoids forming any kind of deeper relationship with her friends because she prefers to keep everything surface-level. She's unwilling to talk about her own issues or delve too deeply into problems in her personal life because that would result in her friends discovering her flaws. And Laurie tends to act a little wild and unfiltered when she drinks too much (which happens pretty frequently on this trip).

In this week's episode, Laurie has an epiphany that they're all exactly the same people they were in the tenth grade. This is such an accurate assessment of their friendship. Even though they're well into adulthood, they continue to play out immature and hurtful behaviors because these are the roles they've filled since they were kids. Their triangle of friendship perpetually leaves someone out, and the one that gets left behind is the target of brutal gossip. They have no real loyalty to each other, and they don't mind sharing judgments or criticisms about one another because it makes them feel better to tear each other down. Each episode digs further into their resentments, but it's pretty clear that you wouldn't necessarily want to be a part of this friend group.

Laurie Has Earned A Chance at Happiness on 'The White Lotus'