[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 3 of The White Lotus.]

Summary The HBO series 'The White Lotus' is a social satire set at an upscale resort, exploring complexities among guests and staff.

Each season features a new cast in a different location with a central mystery, with Season 3 set in Thailand.

Creator Mike White fosters a collaborative environment for actors, allowing room for improvisation and new ideas.

From writer/director Mike White, the eight-episode third season of the HBO series The White Lotus is set at an exclusive Thai resort, where rest, relaxation and pampering are plentiful. Among the guests are childhood friends Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), Kate (Leslie Bibb) and Laurie (Carrie Coon), seemingly on a trip to celebrate each other, and yet their catty keeps showing. Something less friendly keeps bubbling under the surface, and the more time they spend together, it feels like it’s getting ready to boil over at any moment.

During this interview with Collider, Bibb and Coon talked about their real-life shared text thread, how pleased they were to be working with each other, keeping up appearances when it comes to their characters, how White really just got who these women are, that the set is a very collaborative environment, just how little they saw most of the other actors, and which cast member they wish they’d had more time with.

'The White Lotus' Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb and Carrie Coon Shared Their Childhoods With Each Other Before Shooting Season 3

"We were just on this great text thread."

Image via HBO

Collider: When did the three of you meet? Did you know each other, at all?

LESLIE BIBB: I saw Carrie do a play a while ago. She was in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? I couldn’t tell you who Martha was, which is usually what anybody remembered. I was like, “Who’s Honey?”

CARRIE COON: You’re so sweet.

BIBB: When they said Carrie was gonna do it, I was so excited. And then, we started a text thread with Michelle [Monaghan].

COON: And you guys had a shoe exchange or something in L.A.

BIBB: We had a Valentino exchange of clothes in a parking lot at Bristol Farms. I’d flown in. It was right before we were leaving and we were trying to do fittings before we went, and she said, “Can you just take these clothes to Michelle? She’s gonna try them on at her house before she leaves.” I’d seen Michelle, just in passing, but I had never really met her. We were just on this great text thread. We were sending pictures of each other when we were kids. It was really fun.

COON: It was fun to connect with the past. I forgot we did that.

BIBB: We decided we were from the Midwest.

COON: Normally there would just be one of us in a show, so to have this many women of the same age is such a pleasure.

BIBB: Yeah, it’s really nice.

It sounds like you guys are way more meant to be friends than your characters.

COON: Maybe so.

BIBB: I don’t know. I think they may surprise you.

‘The White Lotus’ Leslie Bibb and Carrie Coon on What Their Characters Really Think of Each Other

“The lie they tell themselves is that they really care."