Pack your bags and get ready to fly East as it has now been confirmed via Variety that The White Lotus Season 3 will be set in Thailand. The upcoming season of Mike White’s hit anthology series has kept fans guessing which vacation spot will host the next round of thrill and now, in what is a confirmation of fans' burning suspicions, the Asian continent is the chosen destination.

Creator, White had teased in the Season 2 finale the possibility of the show heading to Asia though without an official confirmation. In a featurette that appeared towards the tail end of last season's finale, White was heard saying “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.” The brief premise seems to suggest that Mike intends to go even darker with the next installment. More body bags and floating corpses? Yes, please!

Seasons 1 and 2 of the White Lotus were shot at the Four Seasons resorts in Maui, Hawaii, and Sicily, Italy respectively. Season 3 is expected to follow that tradition. Though no city in the southeastern country has been selected, it would likely be one of Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, or perhaps the Golden Triangle as each location has the iconic Four Seasons hotel. Variety also reveals that White who equally writes the series is on the ground hunting for the perfect location.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: 'The White Lotus' Season 3 Should Make Greg the Next Guest in the Body Bag

Originally conceived as a single-season limited series, The White Lotus from its premiere season, blew critics and audiences away with its unique plot and unending web of intrigue. Two seasons have now aired and fans can't seem to get enough of the genius that is Mike White. The White Lotus examines the personal lives of the uber-rich exploring the miseries that often plague their superficially perfect lives and how they chose to deal with their mess. Also central to all the drama is the titular hotel's staff whose actions impact the outcome of guests' stay. The show brilliantly digs deep into societal and human dysfunctions examining the several vices that easily entrap us.

The White Lotus Season 3 Will Feature A New Set of Cast

The cast of The White Lotus has been an integral part of the show's success and deservedly, they've been duly rewarded with several accolades. So far, the show has scooped a whopping 10 Emmy Awards from 20 nominations making it the most-awarded show at the Emmy for the years 2021 and 2022. Cast members for the previous season include F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco, Theo James, and Aubrey Plaza.

Only Coolidge and Jon Gries who played her husband, Greg, featured in both Seasons 1 and 2. However, with Coolidge's fan-favorite character Tanya, now dead, it remains to be seen how this will impact a possible return for Gries whom fans are dying to see experience the karma he so deserves. The hype is increasingly mounting with fan casting already throwing up possible names to feature in Season 3, but so far, no name has been made official. Its outstanding success means that The White Lotus is unarguably on the wishlist of many actors. With a location now in place, it won't be long now before we know which of our favorite stars will feature in Season 3.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The White Lotus are available to stream on HBO Max. Watch Haley Lu Richardson discuss The White Lotus Season 2 below: