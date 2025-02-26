Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3.

When it comes to television dramas, a show is only as enthralling as its characters, and few series have mastered the task quite like The White Lotus. Over the course of the show, Mike White’s sensual and thrilling anthology has put together dynamic casts, filled with players who thrive in moral ambiguity. From Jennifer Coolidge’s iconic Tanya to Natasha Rothwell’s lovable and complex Belinda, the show is littered with intriguing characters. Season 3 certainly follows that tradition, with its cast already revealing the deeper, darker side of their characters. But it isn’t Jason Isaacs’ shady Timothy, or even the returning Greg (Jon Gries). Instead, the season’s most fascinating (and disturbing) character is, unexpectedly, Lochlan (Sam Nivola).

Lochlan Isn’t Who He Seems in 'The White Lotus' Season 3

The White Lotus has always been able to pull the wool over viewers’ eyes when it comes to mysterious characters, but occasionally, the show interjects a diamond in the rough. There is no better example of this than with Season 1’s Quinn (Fred Hechinger). Pure and caring in a world that demands otherwise, Quinn remains a standout player, and, at first, it seems as though Season 3 is heading in the same direction with Lochlan. The season premiere certainly introduces him that way, with his family very much reflecting Quinn’s. His father, Timothy, is hiding a shady secret, his mother, Victoria (Parker Posey), is a disconnected matriarch, and his brother, Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), is dangerously obsessed with sex and drugs.

At first, Lochlan seems like a unique contrast to the rather unhinged cast. Not only does he arrive on the scene with a gentle approach, but he seems like something of a safe place for his sister, Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook). Immediately, it’s clear that Piper takes a lot of heat from nearly every member of her family, except for Lochlan. He’s tender with her, almost soothing, and stands up for her even in the most uncomfortable situations. While Quinn never had this sort of connection with his family in Season 1 of The White Lotus, it’s that seemingly genuine empathy that makes Lochlan feel as though he’s meant to be Quinn’s successor. This seems especially true when Saxon brings up the subject of Piper’s sex life. However, things soon take an uneasy turn with the character in Episode 2, as a darker side to his relationship with his siblings is revealed. These revelations prove that Lochlan is not only the very opposite of Quinn, but the season’s most troubled character.

Lochlan Has Disturbing Relationships with His Siblings in 'The White Lotus'