For the last two years, we have vacationing vicariously through the wealthy and weird guests at the White Lotus resort and we can't help asking more of it! Say hello to The White Lotus Season 3 as the luxury resort chain is all set to welcome its new crop of troubled guests and harrowed staff. First Hawaii, then Italy, and now, the money, mystery, and madness are all set to take over the amazing locales of Thailand.

Created, written, and directed by Mike White, The White Lotus follows the guests and employees of the titular resort chain that promotes relaxation and rejuvenation in an idyllic locale. Featuring stunning vistas, twisted characters, and perfect casting, the last two seasons of the black-comedy anthology series were an instant hit, earning a whopping number of awards in two consecutive years, including 10 Primetime Emmy Awards across various categories. So, it wasn’t surprising that the third season got greenlighted even before the second season ended with a dramatic climax in December 2022.

While the upcoming season’s filming has wrapped up, the plot and character details are still under wraps. What we do know is that this season will continue with the show’s overarching theme of the psychosocial dysfunctions of a diverse group of people and how it affects everyone. But who will be in the power play next season? Will there be more murders? Will the vacation days be longer this time?

These are all valid and burning questions everyone is wondering about. So, how about grabbing a Mai Tai or a Negroni, in honor of the last two seasons and the dear departed characters, and reading about the upcoming third season of the hit series? While we don’t have all the details for the upcoming third season, here's everything we know so far about The White Lotus Season 3.

Image via HBO

Per the latest announcements, The White Lotus Season 3 is all set to premiere on Sunday, February 16, 2025, exclusively on HBO and simultaneously streaming on Max.

For viewers in the UK, the show is available to stream on Sky Go and NOW.

Is There A Trailer For 'The White Lotus' Season 3?

The first trailer begins as the guests arrive, we get a first look at our players who would all get tangled into a deadly game. We also see the familiar face of Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), who is in Thailand for an exchange program, and, as always, she feels very positive about her trip. The happy faces are soon countered by a stressed couple who seem to be struggling to stay together, a trio of girlfriends on what seems like a soul-searching trip. The next half of the trailer feels trance-like, dreamy, and dark, when things begin to go wrong with the guests, followed by a heist and a death, which could possibly be a murder. As the trailer clearly indicates, season 3, with its epic scale, visual treatment, and atmosphere, could make The White Lotus Season 3 its best season ever.

What To Expect From 'The White Lotus' Season 3 Plot?

Image via HBO

Declared as one of the best 10 television programs of 2021 and 2022 by the American Film Institute, The White Lotus has garnered a reputation for its smart and darkly comedic narrative of powerful themes revolving around sexuality, morality, wealth, gender, and power dynamics between social classes. Being an anthology, the series brings a new story, in a new setting, with an entirely new group of people every time (with a couple of returning cast members). But each season is consistent in its construction, where the bright and cheery setting contrasts the dark complexities of the characters, unfolding the story layer by layer, with deep, unexpected twists.

The first season focused on wealth, the second on sex, and the third season will explore themes of death and spirituality, as White had hinted back in 2022. Confirming the concept, lead actor Carrie Coon explains that The White Lotus Season 3 will be “an exploration of death in the middle of a Buddhist way of life.”

From what is revealed about the upcoming season so far, we can expect a story about a multi-generational group including a patriarch, a female corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers including a country club wife, a misfit, and a yogi.

So, even if the theme and plot of The White Lotus Season 3 is unique from its previous ones, it will retain its key motifs of an exotic destination, creepy hotel staff, mysterious guests, and one big dramatic vacation.

Who's In the Cast of The White Lotus Season 3?