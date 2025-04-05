Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 7.We’re just a day away from the supersized season finale of The White Lotus Season 3, with plenty of loose ends left to wrap up from the penultimate episode, especially for the Ratliff family. Throughout its three seasons, one area in which Mike White’s hit series has always excelled is its sound design, with composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer earning two Emmys for his work scoring the series and creating its now iconic theme song. Set in such idyllic locations, de Veer’s score has been essential in establishing a persistent sense of anxiety and dread throughout The White Lotus as it jumped from Hawaii to Italy to Thailand. The score and music cues have been particularly effective in Season 3, and its unique chorus of sounds are sometimes much more interesting than what’s actually happening on screen. As the season comes to an end, I feel like Saxon’s (Patrick Schwarzenegger) character has taken one of the most interesting turns, and in one scene from Episode 7 in which Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) propositions him with a twisted sexual fantasy, the show’s attention-grabbing sound design highlights Saxon’s psychological turmoil.

Sound Design Is an Essential Part of Mike White’s Storytelling in 'The White Lotus'