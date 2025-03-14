Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of The White Lotus.Anthology series feature some of the best storytelling on television. Stellar shows such as True Detective and Fargo have included brand-new casts, settings, and plots in each compelling season. This structure allows these types of series to reinvent themselves with each iteration. There are also shows, like Black Mirror, Accused, and The Twilight Zone that offer whole new worlds in every episode. These shows can cast impressive actors and tell a variety of stories in every single installment. The HBO hit show, The White Lotus, started out as a limited series, but as soon as it became a success, creator Mike White decided to bring back the show for future seasons (eliminating it from the limited series genre). The show is still being billed (and sorted into the Emmy category) as a limited series/anthology, but there's a problem with that assessment. With its third season that premiered a few weeks ago, The White Lotus definitely can't even declare itself an anthology series anymore either.

'The White Lotus' Does Not Belong in the Anthology Category

An anthology series is typically an experience where the viewer can tune in for the first time and not need to have seen any prior seasons. There are completely new characters that are involved in fresh scenarios, independent of any prior season of the show. For example, in True Detective, each season revolves around new cops working to solve a mysterious crime in a different setting. Although the tone of the series is consistent, Season 1 features Matthew McConaughey in Louisiana, while Season 4 stars Jodie Foster in Alaska. There are a few Easter eggs sprinkled throughout the series, but you can tune into any season and be immersed in the storytelling, without being required to watch any other versions of the show.

At first glance, it seems like The White Lotus is following this pattern. Each season has featured a new cast and a new location (at different White Lotus resorts around the world). However, the series has now included a recurring storyline that carries through all three seasons, and that makes it no longer a traditional anthology series. Ditsy billionaire Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) pops up in the first two seasons of the series, and now her shady husband, Greg (Jon Gries), has appeared in all three seasons. Although it's really fun for fans of the show to continue on with the mystery of that story, it no longer works as a stand-alone season. The White Lotus couldn't be called a limited series since it continued past Season 1, and it's no longer an anthology series because there are plots that traverse seasons. Viewers who have just tuned in to Season 3 will be super confused when they see that spa worker Belinda (Melissa Rothwell) from Season 1 is digging into Greg's past. Without the knowledge gained from Seasons 1 and 2, Season 3 is just a puzzle.

