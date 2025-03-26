The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 6, "Denials," has been the buzziest thing out of TV this week, and that is thanks to the jaw-dropping incest sex scene between Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola, who play the Ratliff brothers, Saxon and Lochlan, respectively. The episode sees the brothers caught in a drug-fueled threesome with Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) after a wild night of revelry. The scene further cements Season 3 as the risquest installment yet of the Mike White-created series. However, it appears we've not seen the last NFSW scene from Schwarzenegger just yet, as the actor has teased that the rest of the season holds some more nude scenes, enough to make watching them with his parents especially awkward.

During his latest appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Schwarzenegger was shown a pre-recorded video of his mother, Maria Shriver, posing him the question: “What episode of ‘White Lotus’ are you most nervous for me to watch?” Referencing his nude scene in the opening episode, she continued, “I think every single one you’ve been nervous for me to watch, and you keep saying, ‘That’s not me, that’s a prosthetic.’ OK, anyway.” The actor responded, saying, "It was a little nerve-wracking watching the first episode with my whole family because I do take some clothes off. But, I think some upcoming episodes I'm gonna watch without them." Asked what he'll do if his famous parents insisted on a family watch party, he responded, "Yeah, I'll definitely take a bathroom break. The last episodes are crazy."

Saxon may have seemed miserable and remorseful in the aftermath of the incest with Lochlan, but going by Schwarzenegger's recent comments, he apparently won't remain sober for too long, nor let guilt rob him of the chance to keep indulging his sex-crazed self. Saxon apparently can't help himself, and that uncontrolled libido could ultimately lead to his end in these final episodes. With incest already explored, where Mike White takes the story next is anyone's guess, but one thing's for sure though; “It’s bonkers. It gets bonkers,” as further teased by Schwarzenegger of the last two episodes.

Sex Has Been Good Business for 'The White Lotus' Season 3