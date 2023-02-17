For the last two years, we have been vacationing vicariously through the wealthy and weird people at various White Lotus resorts, and we can't help asking more of it! First Hawaii, then Sicily, and now, who knows where money, mystery, and madness will take us next? Say hello to The White Lotus Season 3 as the luxury resort chain is all set to welcome its new crop of troubled guests and harrowed staff. Thanks to the stunning vistas, twisted characters, and perfect casting, the last two seasons of the black-comedy anthology series were an instant hit, earning several awards in two consecutive years. So, it wasn’t really a surprise when the third season of The White Lotus was greenlighted even before the second season ended with a dramatic climax in December 2022.

The first season of The White Lotus was set in Hawaii and the second one was set in Sicily. So, where are we heading next? Word is that for the upcoming season, the team might head to Asia. But who’s next in line to appear in the third season? Will there be more murders? Will the vacation be longer this time? These are all valid and burning questions everyone is wondering about. So, how about grabbing a Mai Tai or a Negroni, in honor of the last two seasons and their departed characters, and reading on about the upcoming third season of the hit series?

While we don’t have all the details of the upcoming third season, check out everything we know so far about The White Lotus Season 3 in the guide below.

Related:White Lotus Season 2: Our Biggest Unanswered Questions

What Exactly Is The White Lotus?

The White Lotus first premiered on July 11, 2021, as a six-part limited series. On its release, it became a huge success with critical acclaim and high rankings, which led to the show’s renewal for another season, which premiered on October 30, 2022. The show’s growing audience and rave reviews also helped it to be declared as one of the ten best television programs of 2021 and 2022, as declared by the American Film Institute, winning 10 Emmy Awards across various categories, including the Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmy for Jennifer Coolidge and Outstanding Supporting Actor Emmy for Murray Bartlett. Created, written, and directed by Mike White, each season of The White Lotus follows a group of guests and employees at a chain resort that promotes relaxation and rejuvenation in an idyllic locale. The property’s bright and cheery atmosphere and the gorgeous location contrast with the wealthy but strange vacationers and even stranger staff, as their lives, personalities, and characters unfold with darker complexities with each passing day.

Is There A Trailer For The White Lotus Season 3?

Sadly no. At the moment there is no trailer or teaser clip for The White Lotus Season 3. However, there’s a Season 3 announcement video posted on the official Twitter handle of the network that you can see here:

When Is The White Lotus Season 3 Releasing?

The first season of The White Lotus was released in July 2021 and the second season was released in October 2022, so it’s hard to figure out which time of the year the series is targeting for the next season. However, with the early announcement of the renewal, we can speculate that production could start soon, and the third season could likely arrive sometime in late 2023 or early 2024. Of course, once it does premiere, you'll be able to watch new episodes of The White Lotus on HBO and stream them on HBO Max with the following link:

Watch on HBO Max

For viewers in the UK, the show is available to stream on Sky Go and NOW. We’ll return with an update on the release date as and when there’s an official announcement, so stay tuned!

How Many Episodes Could There Be In The White Lotus Season 3?

Unlike its consistent theme, the show’s episode count keeps varying each season. The first season of The White Lotus had six episodes, while the second one had seven. So, for the third season, the creators might decide on the same number of episodes as the last season or maybe more. Season 2 had remarkable viewership numbers for its later half so longer might be the way to go. As with the release date, watch this space as we bring you all the news and updates on the episodes of The White Lotus Season 3.

Who's In the Cast of The White Lotus Season 3?

The ensemble cast of The White Lotus is one of the best features of the series, of course after its locales, art, and music. The creators have put together an amazing cast for each of the seasons, boasting some of the most popular faces on the big and small screens. Being an anthology, each season showcases a new set of cast members, except for a couple of them who appeared in both like Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid and Jon Gries as Greg Hunt, who both start out as lovers in the first season and are married by the second season.

The first season featured the likes of Alexandra Daddario, Steve Zahn, Jake Lacy, Murray Bartlett, Brittany O'Grady, Sydney Sweeney, Molly Shannon, and more, while the second season starred F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, Adam DiMarco, and Sabrina Impacciatore, among many others. Looking at this gamut of cast members across two seasons, it’s not hard to guess that the upcoming season will see a similar bunch, or perhaps a notch above, with some Hollywood A-listers already being speculated to join the cast.

There are already fan expectations about Laura Dern being featured. We heard her in a voice role in The White Lotus Season 2, as the wife of Dominic Di Grasso (Michael Imperioli). If she is appearing in Season 3, she could either return as her character but in a more prominent role, or in a completely new role. There’s also speculation about Coolidge and Gries returning. Coolidge’s Tanya appeared in both seasons, so it’s only natural for us to hope she will return for the third season as well. However, she died in a tragic accident at the end of the second season (spoiler alert), and Greis’s Greg was nowhere to be found. So, there are chances of Greg coming back seeking a new target like Tanya.

With the popularity and success of Coolidge’s character, it’s also possible she could return to a new role, like Tanya’s twin sister or something. Talking about reprisals, fans are also hoping to see Meghann Fahy return after her praiseworthy performance in the second season. While all of those are things the fans would like to see, who actually ends up joining the cast will, of course, be entirely up to the creators.

Related:All the Winners and Losers of 'The White Lotus' Season 2

Who Are the Creators of The White Lotus?

The White Lotus is the brainchild of Mike White. He is a film and television writer, actor, producer, and director, who is best known for previously writing, directing, and producing movies like Year of the Dog and Brad’s Status. He also wrote for films like Nacho Libre, School of Rock, Pitch Perfect 3, and Despicable Me 3. For television, he has created a show like Pasadena and Cracking Up, and also Enlightened, which he wrote, directed, and produced as well. For more on his filmography, check out our list of Mike White's best movies and TV shows. White also serves as one of the executive producers of the series along with Nick Hall, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine. John M. Valerio, Heather Persons, and Todd Brown serve as producers.

If the impressive camera work and art direction of The White Lotus have managed to blow your mind for the last two seasons, it’s because of the brilliance of cinematographers Ben Kutchins (Ozark) and Xavier Grobet (Them), and art directors Charles Varga (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Gianpaolo Rifino (Hugo), and Silvia Colafranceschi (The Man from U.N.C.L.E.). So, if the promotional art and hotel interiors of the third season are also as inspiring as the previous one, you know who to thank. BAFTA winning musician Cristobal Tapia de Veer (Utopia) and Kim Neundorf (Hunters) composed the background score and music for both seasons of The White Lotus, so it’s likely the same duo would return for the new season as well.

What Do We Know About the Plot of The White Lotus Season 3?

Each season of The White Lotus explores a new vacation destination (mostly islands) with a new group of people. In each season, the plot uses these elements to create a suspenseful story featuring the psycho-social dysfunctions of key guests and hotel employees. Although an anthology by format, an exotic destination, creepy hotel managers, mysterious guests, and one big dramatic vacation are all staples of the series. The subject of death has also been at the heart of all the stories in the series so far and that's likely to be the case for Season 3 as well. On what could be the possible plotline for The White Lotus Season 3, Mike White had this to say:

"I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

So that could mean that this time around, we could be heading to the Maldives like Daphne (Fahy) said in Season 2, or maybe somewhere else in South East Asia, like Bali or Thailand. Other than the locale, the season will most likely explore the show’s signature themes revolving around sexuality, gender, and the power dynamics between social classes.