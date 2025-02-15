Acclaimed anthology series The White Lotus is returning with its sizzling third season, this time taking its new batch of characters to a gorgeous Thailand-based resort for an unforgettable week of exploits. The ensemble drama has been one of TV's most popular shows since the premiere of season 1 in 2021, introducing a new cast and story with each subsequent season. Season 3's stacked cast will include the likes of Fallout star Walton Goggins, Natasha Rothwell, Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, and Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood, among many others.

The White Lotus season 3 looks to be another hit season with critics, with the latest batch of episodes currently sporting a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the best-reviewed seasons of television of 2025 (so far). In comparison, season 1 sits at a 90% RT score, whereas season 2 sits at 94%. The series has also been an awards darling, earning a total of 15 Primetime Emmy wins between its first two seasons.

Whether you're a new or returning guest at The White Lotus resort, continue reading to find out where you can check in for the latest season of The White Lotus.

Is 'The White Lotus' Season 3 Streaming?

Yes, The White Lotus season 3 is streaming exclusively on Max, same as the previous two seasons. And for those who still have cable, the series will also air on HBO. The White Lotus is one of the many critically-acclaimed series in Max's extensive library of goodies, including but not limited to their Last of Us video game adaptation (which has season 2 on the way this spring) and DC's The Penguin starring Colin Farrell.

For those who have yet to subscribe to Max but wish to purchase one for The White Lotus (or any other Max Originals), below is a handy pricing guide to help you choose which plan is right for you.

Max Plans What is included? Price With Ads Unlimited access to all movies and TV shows in the Max catalog, with ads.

2 devices can use the same account at a time.

Full HD 1080p resolution. $9.99/month Ad-Free Unlimited, ad-free access to movies and TV shows in the Max catalog.

2 devices can use the same account at a time.

Full HD 1080p resolution.

Download up to 30 titles $15.99/month Ultimate Ad-Free Unlimited, ad-free access to movies and TV shows in the Max catalog.

Up to 4 devices can access the account simultaneously.

4K UHD, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and HDR resolution on select titles.

Download up to 100 titles at a time. $19.99/month

When Will 'The White Lotus' Season 3 Premiere?

The White Lotus season 3 will premiere on February 16, 2025, with a new episode airing every Sunday at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. Season 3 will consist of 8 episodes, making this the longest season yet, with the previous seasons containing 6 and 7 episodes, respectively. Season 3 will conclude with its eighth episode on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Can You Watch 'The White Lotus' Season 3 Without Max?

Unfortunately, if you have neither an HBO nor Max subscription, you will not be able to watch The White Lotus season 3. In short, the only way to watch The White Lotus is to have a Max subscription, nor will you be able to watch any of the great shows and movies coming to Max in February. Or if you're lucky enough to have a friend or family member willing to share.

Watch the Trailer for 'The White Lotus' Season 3

The official trailer for The White Lotus season 3 (which can be viewed above) invites fans to join in on another week of paradise, mystery, and intrigue, moving away from Hawaii and Sicily in favor of a new White Lotus resort in Thailand. The trailer sets up new and exciting plotlines and character dynamics, with rich couples and best friends on the fritz, shady folks on the run from their past, and more to uncover. The trailer is properly vague while still establishing this new cast and setting effectively, and teasing plenty of what fans have come to love about the series, promising plenty of twists and turns among its secretive cast of characters.

What's the Episode Schedule for 'The White Lotus' Season 3?

For those who wish to keep up with The White Lotus season 3's weekly release schedule, look no further than the episode breakdown below. Also note that only three episodes have confirmed titles, as of writing.

Episode: Title: Release Date: 1 "Same Spirits, New Forms" Sunday, February 16, 2025 2 "Special Treatments" Sunday, February 23, 2025 3 "The Meaning of Dreams" Sunday, March 2, 2025 4 TBA Sunday, March 9, 2025 5 TBA Sunday, March 16, 2025 6 TBA Sunday, March 23, 2025 7 TBA Sunday, March 30, 2025 8 TBA Sunday, April 6, 2025

Other HBO Series to Watch If You Love 'The White Lotus'

Looking for other great HBO series to watch with your Max subscription? Here are a few suggestions for your next binge.

'Deadwood' (2004-2006)

A genre which the television space has rarely touched in recent years is that of the Western, which perhaps is what makes HBO's Deadwood all the more special than it already was. The series follows a group of residents in the South Dakota-based town of Deadwood, a town of deep crime and corruption. Starring Justified's Timothy Olyphant, Deadwood is one of HBO's finest dramas to date, with its complex character work, incredible writing, by David Milch, and its realistic portrayal of the Wild West being just a few of the reasons as to why.

'Watchmen' (2019)

While Zack Snyder's 2009 Watchmen film is an excellent adaptation of Frank Miller's iconic source material, HBO's 2019 miniseries expands on the themes of the film to deliver a bold, ambitious epic which is undeniably worth your time. For those unfamiliar, Watchmen is set in a dark and seedy world where vigilante types are treated as outlaws. However, this series does differ from both the original graphic novel and Snyder's film in some rather compelling and exciting ways we dare not spoil here. Featuring incredible performances from Oscar-winner Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (not to mention a pitch-perfect Jeremy Irons), this DC miniseries is not one to pass by.

'The Last of Us' (2023-)

HBO's adaptation of Naughty Dog's iconic, award-winning masterpiece is a must-watch for both fans and newcomers to The Last of Us' apocalyptic world. Pedro Pascal stars as Joel Miller, an ordinary man who is still reeling from the loss of his only daughter on the day of a viral outbreak which razed the entirety of the world 20 years prior when the show/game is set. Joel is soon tasked with escorting an important young girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the country in order to potentially extract a cure which could save what's left of humankind, but along the way, Joel begins to bond with Ellie far more than he'd ever anticipated, opening up a part of himself he thought long dead. The Last of Us, much like its source material, is a beautiful rumination on human connection and what it means to love another person. Pascal and Ramsey are tremendous as Joel and Ellie, doing justice to Troy Baker and Ashley Williams while making the characters their own. Bring on season 2!