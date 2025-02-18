The White Lotus is off to a roaring start with its third season, as the HBO anthology drama’s premiere delivered 2.4 million viewers across all platforms in the U.S. on its first night. That marks a 57% increase from Season 2’s debut, which nabbed 1.5 million viewers, and an impressive 155% jump from Season 1’s premiere, which opened to 944,000. But when you see the exotic locations this show shoots at, who can blame people for wanting to sit and watch beautiful people do awful things in the sunshine?

The White Lotus has also had exponential audience growth following the initial premieres of Seasons 1 and 2. The second season ultimately averaged 15.5 million viewers per episode, while Season 1 ended with an average of 9.3 million viewers per episode. If history repeats itself, Season 3 is poised to beat off the second season in terms of total viewership numbers, which would be a huge boon for the network and creator Mike White.

And it's not just in the United States that the show is proving a smash hit. On Max, the European and Latin American audience for the Season 3 premiere more than tripled compared to the Season 2 opener. Additionally, the show has seen an 84% increase in catch-up viewing compared to the same period leading up to Season 2’s debut.

How Good Is 'The White Lotus'?