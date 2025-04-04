Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 7.Everyone is on a downward spiral as The White Lotus reaches the end of Season 3, but there’s something uglier happening to the Ratliff family. The most shocking development has nothing to do with the taboo storyline between the brothers. The death fantasies the father of the pack, Timothy (Jason Isaacs), has been having are far more disturbing, especially given that his family is clueless about the harrowing thoughts swirling inside his head. Timothy’s inner turmoil might bring grave consequences for those around him, but just because he no longer has the gun he stole doesn’t mean he’s out of options. A gun isn’t the only deadly weapon, not when a piece of green fruit is seen in the Season 3 premiere, turning its poisonous seeds into “Chekhov’s fruit.” That fruit is just waiting for someone to be poisoned by it. But it’s not just a plot device. The fruit’s toxic seeds have been used for very dark purposes in real life.

The Ratliff Family Are Warned of This Poisonous Fruit in ‘The White Lotus’

Image via HBO

The villa the Ratliff family spend the week at in Thailand is breathtaking, but the awe of the views is forgotten when they find out they don’t have Wi-Fi. They are vacationing in a “digital detox” area, as explained by resort worker Pam (Morgana O’Reilly). Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) has a mini-tantrum, and out of self-pity, he decides he might eat his boredom away by picking up one of the green fruits that have dropped from the pong-pong trees decorating the property. However, they are not to be devoured. “Could it kill you?” Saxons asks with a grin. “Yeah, it could actually,” Pam replies with a nervous laugh, “It’s very poisonous.” No main character has suffered the effects yet, but what Pam leaves out in her warning is the bleak name for the tree where the fruit grows.

The Pong-Pong Tree in 'The White Lotus' Has Caused Many Deaths