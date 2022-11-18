It’s time to start planning your next vacation. Today, HBO has announced that the hit anthology series, The White Lotus, has been renewed for Season 3. This exciting news is coming just three episodes into the second season, which will air it's finale on December 11.

Not much is known at this time about the third season beyond that it will follow new characters in a new White Lotus resort. The first season followed the vacations and interweaving stories of the guests and employees at the fictional White Lotus in Hawaii. The second season took the same premise with a whole new cast, except for the returning fan-favorite Jennifer Coolidge, and brought it to a new gorgeous location in Italy. All there is now for fans to do is finish the second season and anxiously wait for the announcement of the star-studded cast and beautiful setting.

It is no surprise to see HBO renew the series for a third season as fans and critics have loved the first two. Season 1 of The White Lotus received ten Emmy wins out if twenty nominations! Additionally, HBO reports that the premiere of the second season has been seen by “more than 7.6 million viewers” with the series becoming the number one title on HBO Max this past week.

Image via HBO

The White Lotus is created by Mike White. He also has written and directed every episode himself. Additionally, the series is executive produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine. About getting renewed for a third season, White gave a statement saying:

“There’s no place I’d rather work than HBO and there’s no people I’d rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner and their incredible team. I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on THE WHITE LOTUS.”

That sentiment was echoed by Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, who gave a quote saying:

“Reflecting on THE WHITE LOTUS’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows. And yet, he’s only continued to reach new heights in season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike’s raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we’ve come to adore. We couldn’t be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together.”

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this upcoming season of The White Lotus, and watch Season 2, airing now on HBO and HBO Max. Check out a trailer for the series below: