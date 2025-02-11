Mike White’s HBO series The White Lotus has become nothing short of a cultural phenomenon. After the first two seasons swept the TV awards circuit, pulled in millions of viewers, and reminded the world of just how hilarious and talented Jennifer Coolidge is, the show’s third installment is one of the most hotly anticipated series of 2025. Focusing on the disgustingly wealthy, largely amoral, and, for most of them, moronic guests of the White Lotus hotel franchise, the show has been at the forefront of the “eat the rich” trend of storytelling that has dominated TV and cinema for the past few years. HBO has made a killing off taking down the wealthy and powerful, with Succession being their crowning jewel. However, now that the Roys’ absurd antics have ended, The White Lotus has returned to remind us that the lives of the 1% aren’t always so glamorous.

First, we were in Hawaii, then Italy, and we’ve now been brought East to Thailand. The third season follows a similar formula — the show opens on the last day of our guests’ week-long stay, and an act of violence with an unknown perpetrator and victim is shown before we jump back to the start of the week. And while Season 2 felt like White had made lightning strike twice, Season 3 is more of a hurricane — still powerful, but quite messy. Lacking the same amount of humor as the first seasons, along with a very notable Coolidge-sized hole, Season 3 may not reach the heights of its two predecessors, especially its immediate. That said, it's still mostly enjoyable, as White uses his third installment to tie this universe together and push his characters to even more extreme existential crises.

Who Are the New Characters in 'The White Lotus' Season 3?