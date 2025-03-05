Since it premiered, The White Lotus has enthralled and fascinated audiences thanks to its unique approach to storytelling. With each new destination, the show has been filled with tantalizing irony and uncomfortable solutions, add a heavy and alluring realism to a world that is largely unobtainable and intense. However, despite its anthology nature, the series has been able to obtain a sense of familiarity year after year thanks to its clever use of character tropes. From out of touch, high end characters like Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), or lovable beacons of light like Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), the series has always brilliantly and carefully balanced the “new” with familiarity.

One of the show’s oldest traditions is that of its toxic couple. Previously, the mantel was held by Shane (Jake Lacy) and Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) in Season 1 and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan (Will Sharpe) in the show’s sophomore year. This season, audiences have been introduced to Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) and Rick (Walton Goggins). While the two certainly have all the intrigue and toxicity of those who have come before, it’s hard to ignore a jarring change introduced by the show. This time around, we sincerely hope the series pivots from one of its oldest traditions, otherwise we may be looking at a bloodier ending than we’ve ever seen in the show before.

Chelsea and Rick Are a Dangerous Pairing

When Chelsea and Rick arrive in Thailand, the season makes their role clear right away. Rick is on edge and dependent on weed and whiskey to function, while Chelsea is actually rather lovely. Though Chelsea’s motivations haven’t been revealed yet, she is clearly one of the season’s most innocent players. Her devotion to Rick may seem sweet, but it is, by far, the most toxic pairing in the show’s history—and this is the same show that gave viewers Tanya and Greg (Jon Gries). Already, Chelsea has had two brushes with death!

The first comes when she and Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) find themselves being held up in a local shop. It’s a tense sequence, one with plenty of ramifications yet to come. While this, at first, seems like a case of horrible circumstance, Rick is actually to blame for Chelsea’s near-death experience. After all, she has gone above and beyond to try to include Rick in her adventures while in Thailand. Yet, his refusal to spend any time with her led right to this situation. Episode 3 takes the toxicity to a whole new level, when the couple attends a snake show. In his extremely stoned state, Rick releases venomous snakes, one of which bites Chelsea. One can’t blame viewers for hoping this would spell an end for the two, yet Chelsea declares she’s in this relationship for the long haul. It’s certainly jarring to hear, all things considered. But perhaps it’s just the way the show is manifesting one of its signature tropes? Maybe this is another case of building a couple to a boiling point, only to leave them together. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case.

Chelsea and Rick Don’t Have the Same Nuance as Past ‘White Lotus’ Couples