Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3.

Of all the couples that have traipsed through the hotel receptions of The White Lotus, none have quite outwardly scorned their partner as Rick (Walton Goggins) has Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood). As much as Chelsea tries to rope Rick into participating in the resort activities, she often ends up alone or with her new friend Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon). In Season 3, Episode 2, Chelsea and Chloe are shopping together when an armed robbery occurs, leading to a strange moment afterward where Chelsea and Rick reunite in a genuinely concerned embrace. It is the first inkling we get of Rick's more positive feelings towards Chelsea, shining a new light on their dynamics — but it doesn't necessarily work. Adding a level of reciprocated affection to their relationship actually might harm how interesting they have been so far, turning their story into somewhat of a cliché.

Chelsea and Rick Have the Most Refreshing Relationship in 'The White Lotus'