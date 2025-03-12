Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 4.The White Lotus has no shortage of despicable characters. In fact, each new season introduces another round of characters, most of whom are self-centered, problematic, creepy, or just generally unlikable — though there are always some you can root for. Season 3 is no different as the anthology series takes audiences to Thailand, where the resort functions primarily as a wellness spa. The characters fall into some of the same categories as previous seasons as the Ratliffs serve as the dysfunctional family, Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) is the character audiences sympathize with, and, of course, Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) and Rick (Walton Goggins) are the couple whose relationship isn't exactly ideal. However, in each case, there is a new twist, especially with Rick and Chelsea, who, unlike Season 2's couples, don't seem to be in a rough patch, though they certainly bicker.

The biggest issue with these two is Rick's attitude. He seems to be perpetually in a bad mood despite his girlfriend's attempts to get him to enjoy their time away together. While this is all the audience sees of him, there is much more to his character, as shown by the brief discussions of his past. Rick has seemed suspicious since his introduction, avoiding personal questions and not wanting to do anything at the resort he chose. Interestingly, not even Chelsea understands why Rick insisted on going to Thailand, creating a mystery around their presence at the White Lotus in the first place. Rick also shows a strange interest in Sritala (Lek Patravadi), the owner's wife, even lying to her to get information about her upcoming trip to Bangkok. Season 3, Episode 4, "Hide or Seek," finally explains Rick's motivation, showing a little more about his character and even making him sympathetic.

Rick Admits the Truth to Chelsea

Image via HBO

For several episodes, Rick has been trying to slip away from the resort to go to Bangkok, leaving Chelsea behind. And even when they are together, he pays little attention to what's going on. Fed up with it, Chelsea pulls him aside during Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) and Gary's (Jon Gries) boat party to ask what's going on and explain how his attitude is making her feel. Rick tries to avoid her questions but eventually reveals that he came to the White Lotus chasing his father's killer, only to arrive and discover that the man isn't even there. Rick's father went to Thailand before his son was born to help prevent the locals from being taken advantage of, and he disappeared. Burdened with that trauma, Rick seeks answers, specifically from the resort's owner, Jim Hollinger (Scott Glenn), who his mother claimed murdered his father.

This backstory turns Rick's trip into a quest for answers and maybe even revenge rather than a relaxing vacation with his girlfriend, explaining why Rick's attitude is so different from Chelsea's. During his meditation sessions, Amrita (Shalini Peiris), Rick revealed a little about his tragic past, but his latest confession proves that it's not really in the past for him. Rick is quietly facing his worst emotions and long-held trauma, which would make anyone irritable. Though he isn't sure what he wants from Jim, the stress of the situation weighs on him as he prepares to confront the man who ruined his life.

Rick Hasn't Been All Bad in 'The White Lotus' Season 3