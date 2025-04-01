The White Lotus excels when it sets up a mystery to tingle our brains. From Quentin's (Tom Hollander) and Jack's (Leo Woodall) sexual and, at first, incestual relationship, to Ethan (Will Sharpe) losing his mind at the idea of his wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza), cheating on him with his frienemy, Cameron (Theo James), it is often the possibilities these puzzles present that carry the slow burn of the narrative. This season, while we have certain conundrums surrounding how Belinda's (Natasha Rothwell) and Greg's (Jon Gries) conflict will resolve, the most intriguing mystery has been the unknown identities of the robbers who stole from the resort boutique in Episode 2, "Special Treatments."

As soon as the robbery started, Valentin (Arnas Fedaravičius) seemed to be an accomplice. The way he conveniently held the gate up to let the car in was just too much to ignore. His Russian buddies, Vlad (Yuri Kolokolnikov) and Aleksei (Julian Kostov), whom we met in Episode 4, "Hide or Seek," gave us what we believed to be the rest of his crew. However, this latest episode, "Killer Instincts," confirmed this seemingly obvious information but has placed one of the fan-favorite characters in danger, turning the obvious into ominous.

Gaitok Finally Confirmed Valentin and His Friends as the Jewelry Robbers in 'The White Lotus'

Imag via HBO

This week's episode saw Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong) have a major moral conflict. He doesn't want to live a life of violence, hindering his chances of getting a promotion at work. This is exacerbated by the fact that Mook (Lalisa Manobal), whom Gaitok is infatuated with, seems to want him to pursue this line of work and that violence is a natural aspect of human existence. While out on a date at the Mui-Thai fight with Mook, Gaitok spots Laurie (Carrie Coon) with the Russians and recognizes Vlad as the driver who got out to help what we can now assume was Aleskei during the getaway, apparently only being able to find a medical mask to cover his face in a comedic gaff.

Now that Gaitok knows the culprits' identities, this feels like the strongest candidate for the storyline that will trigger the gunfire from Episode 1, "Same Spirits, New Forms." It wouldn't be surprising if Gaitok tried to confront Valentin immediately, expecting him to turn himself in. However, we know the lengths Valentin and his goons will go to get richer, with the brazen Aleksei (Julian Kostov) asking Laurie for a cool $10,000 after they've slept together. Valentin isn't going to let Gaiktok get in his way. The tensions surrounding whether Gaitok will be the hero or a victim are heightened by the pressure on him to act. Rather than reacting to a life-or-death scenario, where it may be easier to do something heroic, he must be the one to initiate conflict.

'The White Lotus's Episode 7 Reveal Puts Laurie in Incredible Danger