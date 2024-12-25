Like so many of us, Alessandro Nivola is counting down the days until The White Lotus returns to screens for its third season — he might just be doing it for a different reason. The Kraven the Hunter and The Brutalist star will be cheering on his son, Sam Nivola, who joins the lengthy star-studded call sheet of Mike White’s anthology series. During a recent chat with Collider’s Steve Weintraub about his work in The Brutalist, Nivola voiced his excitement for his child as he makes his way further into the industry.

Laughing after being jokingly asked if he was upset that his son was cast in the award-winning series before he was, Nivola said:

“Amazingly, he's the only actor who could ever have any kind of success, and I wouldn't feel jealous. No one else is exempt. But it's a strange feeling because I'm so not used to it, just being able to really delight in someone else's success. [Laughs] The main thing is he seems so happy right now, and that's every parent's fantasy.”

While we don’t know exactly what part he’ll play, his father alluded to choppy waters ahead for his son’s time at the titular resort’s Thailand location, sharing that, although he’s looking forward to seeing him in action, “I gather he does some kind of unspeakable things, and so I’ll probably be covering my eyes for most of it.”

Who Else Is in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3?

Close

As we said at the top, Nivola’s latest gig will see him joining ranks with a slew of critically-acclaimed performers who have long been active in the industry. Fan-favorite names like Parker Posey (Scream 3), Jason Isaacs (the Harry Potter franchise), Walton Goggins (Fallout), Carrie Coon (The Leftovers), Michelle Monaghan (MaXXXine) and Leslie Bibb (Palm Royale) dot the list alongside the likes of returning face Natasha Rothwell (How to Die Alone) and fellow newbies, Patrick Schwarzenegger (Gen V), Christian Friedel (The Zone of Interest) and many more.

As for his previous performances, those who checked out Bradley Cooper’s co-penned, directed, and led feature, Maestro, saw Sam Nivola as Alexander Bernstein, with the actor also appearing alongside Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig in Noah Baumbach’s dark comedy, White Noise.

If you haven’t yet binged the first two seasons of The White Lotus, they’re both available for streaming on Max. Beyond that, you’ll need to wait until February 16 with the rest of us until we can check into the critically-acclaimed show’s third season.

WATCH ON MAX