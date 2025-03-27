Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 6.I think it’s safe to say that, of all the new characters introduced during The White Lotus, Season 3, none have made quite the same impression as that of Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger). His bold and brash actions, mixed with his seemingly unchecked ego, certainly set him up to make even a character like Shane (Jack Lacy) seem rather down to earth. Between his relentless pursuit of Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) and his overbearing judgment of Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), the character has continued to irritate and intrigue me from week one.

But even when he has been at his most interesting, I never thought I’d feel anything all that deep for him. That is, until Episode 6, “Denials.” While I knew that both Saxon and Lochlan (Sam Nivola) would have plenty of consequences to face following their moonlight party at sea, I never imagined I would feel sympathy for the oldest Ratliff brother. However, in an outing filled with regrets, trauma, and the titular denials, I really can’t help but see the character in a whole new light.

Lochlan’s Actions Are Incredibly Traumatizing

Earlier this season, I spoke about my distrust surrounding Lochlan and the deeply disturbing game he seemed to be playing. And, while Episode 5 hinted at Lochlan’s endgame, I found myself rocked by how twisted the entire dynamic really is at the root of it all. “Denials” reveals that Lochlan not only hooks up with Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon), but he also brings a drugged-out Saxon into the mix. While Saxon struggles to make sense of the night when he wakes up the next morning, the way the memories come flooding back to him really disturbed me.

After all, Saxon was previously against taking the drugs offered by Chloe and Chelsea and only did so after essentially being peer-pressured by his brother’s eagerness to be the edgy brother and the insistence of the girls. By the time Saxon ends up in bed with Chloe and Lochlan, he is completely inebriated and out of control when it comes to his own actions. Watching the sequence unfold makes the brothers' relationship completely unsteady and disturbing. Both are under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and while neither is necessarily clear about what happened at first, the fact that they were able to "get off" to one another adds a deeply unsettling new layer to their relationship, one that Saxon clearly isn't ready to confront.

Of course, The White Lotus has long been known for its approach to taboo subjects. However, watching the immediate pain and, frankly, the fear that Saxon feels manifest as he remembers the night before was incredibly heartbreaking for me as a viewer. Sure, Saxon is not innocent himself. Quite the contrary, actually. His ego and his endless search for a sexual liaison irritated me from the moment he arrived in Thailand, and none of the women he approached deserved that harassment. However, neither Saxon nor anyone else, for that matter, deserves to be the victim of an unwanted sexual encounter, especially considering it was his brother. Sure, Lochlan's actions are not premeditated, and we still don't know exactly how the younger Ratliff brother will react, but it was still an act that neither were in control of, and the effects of that encounter are deeply scarring. What makes matters worse is that Saxon isn’t even given the time to process his trauma or escape it.

Saxon’s Trauma Becomes a Source of Mockery