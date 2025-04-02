Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 7.As we near the end of the season, I think it’s safe to that The White Lotus is determined to put bad boy Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) through the ringer. When he arrived in Thailand, the character seemed to be a prime contender for the season’s worst player. From his seemingly unshakable ego to his unwanted advances toward Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), I was ready to write him off as this season’s Shane (Jack Lacy) or Cameron (Theo James), nothing more than an irredeemable personification of toxic masculinity.

But I had to walk back that assumption last week when the show introduced his more nuanced side. As if that wasn’t shocking enough, The White Lotus’ penultimate episode hinted at something even more fascinating: potential redemption. But, of course, on a show like this, things are never quite as straightforward as they seem. It’s entirely possible that Saxon will revert to his old ways before the season ends (that is, assuming he’s not this season’s floater). However, after checking out the latest episode, I really hope this isn’t the case. I admit it: I’m obsessed with the idea of a redeemed Saxon!

Redeeming Saxon Would Be a Groundbreaking Twist

Saxon’s archetype is nothing new for the show. From Shane, Cameron, and, even at times, Ethan (Will Sharpe), there have been plenty of men on the show who represented toxic masculinity. As I mentioned, I was certain that Saxon was just another addition to the long line of unlikable characters. After all, the show does lean into formula storytelling despite the fact that it’s technically an anthology. But over the last two weeks, I’ve really enjoyed seeing Saxon move away from the predictable route he seemed to be on. Largely triggered by his sexual encounter with Lochlan (Sam Nivola), Saxon has really begun to re-evaluate his life.

I really find this a refreshing shake-up for this type of character. Even if the show does throw in the typical White Lotus twist and backtrack on his progress, this week’s installment has made the character much more interesting. Sure, it was fun in Season 1 to watch Shane become increasingly obsessed with his lifestyle, so much so that it culminated in Season 1’s big finale, but even by Season 2, the archetype seemed tired. Cameron felt so watered down compared to his predecessor, and despite a cornerstone of The White Lotus’ being rather corrupt endings, he still felt underdeveloped. Having Saxon even hint at the notion of redemption has revitalized the story. But beyond that, I’m thrilled at what this could mean for the character and those to whom he’s directly connected.

Saxon’s Agency Makes Him a More Likable Character