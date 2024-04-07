The Big Picture The White Lotus Season 3 is being filmed in Thailand with a new tropical setting for the anthology series.

Actor Sam Nivola shared behind-the-scenes images featuring co-stars such as Iris Apatow and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The new season will include Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and others.

The first behind-the-scenes images from The White Lotus Season 3 have been shared online, courtesy of actor Sam Nivola. The latest season of the satirical comedy-thriller HBO series is being filmed in Thailand, with creator-writer Mike White back in charge. Nivola shared a series of monochrome images on Instagram, highlighting several of his co-stars, all of whom are perhaps playing the children of the wealthy central characters. The images tease a new tropical setting for the show, which is just as beloved for its thrilling plots as it is for its schadenfreude.

Nivola’s photos featured actors Iris Apatow, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Sarah Catherine Hook, all posing together on a boat and a beach. In a bit of a blow to long-time fans, there's still no sign of series mainstay Jennifer Coolidge. “The pookienator is looking absolutely FIRE tonight,” Nivola wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, which showed his fellow actors having a relaxing time together. The location looks remarkably similar to the spot where director Danny Boyle filmed his 2000 adventure film The Beach, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. White first teased Season 3 in a clip attached to the final episode of Season 2. “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” he said. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

The White Lotus began as a pandemic project that could safely be produced in a secluded location. It was a runaway hit, amassing massive acclaim and numerous awards for its writing and performances. While Season 1 took place in Maui, the second season was set in Sicily and established the show's anthology approach. Each season of the show introduces a new set of characters staying at an international branch of the fictional White Lotus resort, and plays around with multiple genres, combining elements of whodunnit thrillers and social satire.

Who Stars in 'The White Lotus' Season 3?

The new season of The White Lotus will also feature Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Carrie Coon, Natasha Rothwell, Christian Friedel, Walton Goggins, Amy Lou Wood and others. Deadline reported that the show will be filming in Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, and will feature a multi-generational group that includes a patriarch, a female corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, including a country club wife, a misfit, and a yogi. The new season doesn’t have a release date yet, but will likely debut in 2025. You can take a look at Nivola’s post above, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

The White Lotus Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Max.

