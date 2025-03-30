The White Lotus has become one of today's most popular shows, and one might even call the first two seasons among the elite class of essential HBO programming. The (sort of) anthology series has grown in popularity upon its season three release, and it's been cleared for a fourth season. As exciting as that is, season three hasn't exactly lived up to the hype. We only have two episodes left, making it two episodes longer than season one, and the storylines haven't been nearly as captivating as fans would hope. The absence of the beloved Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) isn't even the reason why, either, though she is missed. The show's creator, Mike White, has made this season too much of a slow burn, and there isn't nearly as much playfulness in the writing as there was in season two (especially not in season one). The White Lotus was originally a satire at heart, but nowadays, it feels more like a drama with the occasional satirical conversation.

These problems get compounded when you notice parts of the plot that don't exactly make sense, and there's a number of them. Granted, the season isn't over yet, so a few of our concerns might get alleviated when we see how things pan out. On the other hand, some issues will never really make sense; and making every season longer by one episode means that the show has a greater task of keeping us engaged over a longer period of time. That's not as easy when the stories defy logic yet insist on being taken seriously. Fans can give a show some leeway, especially one that has received such critical praise in previous installments, but we can give a show only so much benefit of the doubt. The following plot holes undermine a so-so season, ranked by how fundamentally detrimental they are to the season as a whole, how inept they are in helping to suspend disbelief, and how unambiguously illogical they are.