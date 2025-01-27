This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

At the end of the week, these characters will be different people. A new trailer for the third season of The White Lotus has been released by HBO. With only a couple of weeks away from the launch of the new episodes of the successful anthology, HBO has revealed a few details about the mystery that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The trailer introduces the cast of the third season of The White Lotus in a story about wealthy people losing the fortune they had while crime rises in Thailand. Could the crime wave affect what goes down in the titular hotel?

The third season of The White Lotus will feature Leslie Bibb as Kate, Carrie Coon as Laurie and Walton Goggins as Rick Hatchett. The nature of these characters hasn't been revealed yet. But judging by previous seasons of the show created by Mike White, these millionaires can't be up to anything good. The resort that will be seen in upcoming episodes of The White Lotus will be located in Thailand. Previous seasons took viewers to Hawaii and Sicily, but it's time for the popular resort chain to face disaster at a different destination.

Eight new episodes of The White Lotus will be released in the upcoming weeks. This will immediately turn the third installment of the series into the longest one the studio has put out yet. And the fun is set to continue, with HBO renewing The White Lotus for a fourth season ahead of the third installment's premiere. No cast members have been confirmed for the upcoming fourth season of the show. In the meantime, Kate, Laurie and Rick will have to survive their trip to Thailand.

The Cast of 'The White Lotus'

The White Lotus is known for featuring talented performers in every mystery that takes place in these hotels. The third season of the anthology will also include Sam Nivola as Lochlan Ratliff, Parker Posey as Victoria Ratliff and Patrick Schwarzenegger as Saxton Ratliff. Before signing on to star in the new episodes of the popular anthology, Sam Nivola was seen as Alexander Bernstein in Maestro, the acclaimed Netflix movie about the life and work of Leonard Bernstein. The stage has been set for audiences to be thrilled with yet another unforgettable White Lotus season from Mike White.

The third season of The White Lotus will premiere on February 16. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.